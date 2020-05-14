Produce boxes being dispersed on Saturday

The details are still being fine-tuned for local dispersal, but a USDA grant has made it possible for families to get free produce which will be given out at places such as local food pantries, churches and homeless shelters like Shared Blessings Transitional Homeless Shelter.
The shelter will be distributing 25 pound produce boxes at 518 Grove St., Bonne Terre, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, or until about 600 boxes of fresh produce are claimed.
Shelly Bess, executive director of Shared Blessings, said Proffer Produce, based in Park Hills, is the conduit through which the USDA Farmers to Families food boxes are channeled.
“From what I’ve been hearing, this program could last through the end of June, if not through the end of the year,” Bess said. “The food is all grown in America, so there won’t be tropical fruits or vegetables like bananas, but the intention is to help inundate the area with fresh vegetables and fruits to help American farmers. It’s a real blessing.”
She said the hope is to give more produce out on Wednesday.
“Proffer is being extremely accommodating to make this as easy and accessible as possible,” she said. “We’re looking for volunteers to help put the boxes in cars, everyone who comes for the boxes has got to stay in their cars.”
Bob Proffer, owner of the family-owned Proffer Produce, said he credits the Trump administration for swiftly executing the USDA food program in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen high unemployment rates, agricultural volatility and kneejerk changes in consumer spending that the food industry has done its best to quickly accommodate.
Proffer emphasized this isn’t a free-food giveaway from his company. The USDA grant Proffer Produce received totals $5,170,000 which translates to about 2,500 tons of food, or 120 truckloads’ worth, that will be distributed mostly through Missouri, but also Mississippi, Illinois and Arkansas.
As part of the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program Secretary, the USDA announced April 17 it would purchase and distribute up to $3 billion of agricultural products to those in need, partnering with regional and local distributors whose workforce is impacted by restaurant, hotel, and other food-related closures or slowdowns.
Agricultural Marketing Service’s Commodity Procurement Program is budgeted for an estimated $100 million per month in fresh fruits and vegetables, $100 million per month in a variety of dairy products, and $100 million per month in meat products according to the USDA webpage explaining Farmers to Families Food Boxes. The distributors and wholesalers, like Proffer, is distributing the pre-approved boxes of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits.
Proffer said the produce boxes are like a “Rubik’s cube” filled with American’s farmers’ products that need to move, things like celery, carrots, cucumbers, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, zucchini, yellow squash, corn, cabbage, lettuce, Romaine, onions, potatoes. Other distributors bid on dairy, meat, prepared-meat or mixed boxes.
“They’ve put this program together within 20 days, it’s probably one of the fastest turnarounds I’ve ever seen in government,” he said. “I’ve seen contracts for something like this take up to 18 or 24 months to write up before we can bid on it, and I’ve never seen one done with the speed and magnitude of this.”
Proffer said when USDA started the program, they turned to distributors to help identify the non-profits for dispersal.
“I had four or five secretaries calling each of the chambers of commerce and city halls in the towns to find out if they had a food pantry, like Arcadia Valley, St. James, Ironton, Chillicothe, Potosi, St. Joe, Maryville, Bowling Green,” he said. “Some aren’t open more than two days a week, some are closed because of coronavirus. But more are coming on board.”
Proffers said the program’s only beginning, delivering anywhere from 30-40 boxes, up to 400 or so to each individual town for the next four or five weeks.
“The response has been really big, we expect the demand will probably double in a week’s time. The need sounds pretty great out there, according to many of these food pantries,” he said. “They’ve only awarded the first piece of the program, they’re waiting to see what direction the coronavirus is headed in, and feeding more money into the program as it’s warranted.
“We’re supposed to report back to USDA how may different communities we’re hitting, how many boxes, how many people are taking them, which will all help determine the next phase of the program and how it plays out.”
Proffer explained that an unfortunate aspect of the coronavirus is the pivoting consumer trends due to the disruption in the food industry, producing food in bulk — for restaurants, for instance — versus for individual consumers.
“Grocery stores might want certain specifications met for produce they mean to stack and display,” he said. “They might want a zucchini between 6-9 inches long, the picker picks a 10-inch zucchini, well, restaurants aren’t going to care, it’s ingredients.
"And then there might be fruit that’s a little blemished that won’t sell in the grocery store, but a juice company can cut that part off and use the rest so it won’t go to waste. A restaurant can cut that blemish off and use it for a dessert. It’s still perfectly good, it’s just not pretty for the individual consumer.”
Proffer said once restaurants either closed or slowed down, “demand for the oddball stuff” plummeted. And there was more disruption to the food industry in terms of packaging.
“Back in March and April, when the pandemic really started to hit, even grocery stores were having a hard time, because people didn’t want to pick up a single-displayed orange or apple, looking for the perfect ones that someone else might have touched,” he said. “People were buying bags of apples, bags of oranges, bags of potatoes, hoping no one else had touched it in the market.
“We (at Proffer Produce) have two or three machines for bagging, and we ran them 24 hours a day, with three shifts around the clock for almost three straight weeks, we couldn’t bag fast enough.”
He added the meat packers felt a similar squeeze, as demand for, say, 30-pound boxes of hamburger patties diminished, and demand for individual, one-pound packages of hamburger skyrocketed.
“If you have a meat-packing factory that produces half for restaurants and half for grocery stores, well, it takes a lot of time to switch gears on your packaging and retrofit everything, so you throw all the weight behind single-packaging rather than bulk packaging,” he said.
“We’ve seen some weird things in the past three months here.”
Proffer said they’ll be doing their best to get the truckloads out to the non-profits for dispersal, and he hopes it’ll make a difference to the people in need, and to American farmers in general.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal.
