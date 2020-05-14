Produce boxes being dispersed on Saturday

Proffer said the produce boxes are like a “Rubik’s cube” filled with American’s farmers’ products that need to move, things like celery, carrots, cucumbers, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, zucchini, yellow squash, corn, cabbage, lettuce, Romaine, onions, potatoes. Other distributors bid on dairy, meat, prepared-meat or mixed boxes.

“They’ve put this program together within 20 days, it’s probably one of the fastest turnarounds I’ve ever seen in government,” he said. “I’ve seen contracts for something like this take up to 18 or 24 months to write up before we can bid on it, and I’ve never seen one done with the speed and magnitude of this.”

Proffer said when USDA started the program, they turned to distributors to help identify the non-profits for dispersal.

“I had four or five secretaries calling each of the chambers of commerce and city halls in the towns to find out if they had a food pantry, like Arcadia Valley, St. James, Ironton, Chillicothe, Potosi, St. Joe, Maryville, Bowling Green,” he said. “Some aren’t open more than two days a week, some are closed because of coronavirus. But more are coming on board.”

Proffers said the program’s only beginning, delivering anywhere from 30-40 boxes, up to 400 or so to each individual town for the next four or five weeks.