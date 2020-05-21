Produce boxes go quickly at EMAA event

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The East Missouri Action Agency handed out more than 200 boxes of fresh produce on Thursday in less than an hour, according to Executive Director Keri McCrorey.

To celebrate Community Action Month, the agency hosted a drive-through event at its Park Hills location that included free 25-pound boxes from Proffer Produce and ice and milk from Prairie Farms.

Representatives from Great Mines Health Center, Mineral Area College, and the Division of Child Services were on-hand with information about their community programs.

Plus representatives from EMAA gave out information about the services they offer such as housing, weatherization, women’s wellness, and Head Start.

McCrorey said the turnout caused quite the traffic issue, with the Park Hills Police Department showing up to help.

They only had about 200 boxes of produce to hand out, but McCrorey said they probably could have used double that.

“Thank goodness for the National Guard,” McCrorey added, as members helped to load the boxes into the cars of community members.