There’s a program available for those families eligible for Section 8 housing that helps reach long-term goals in a short amount of time.
EMAA Executive Director Keri McCrorey said the Family Self Sufficiency program allows a family to start saving money through an individual development account.
According to HUD.gov, FSS is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program designed to help public housing residents, Housing Choice Voucher participants, and residents of multi-family assisted housing to increase their earnings and build assets and financial capability.
According to cbpp.org, the program was enacted in 1990, based on a proposal by the first Bush administration. It consists both of case management services that help participants pursue employment and other goals, and of escrow accounts into which the public housing agency (PHA) deposits the increased rental charges that a family pays as its earnings rise.
Information provided by HUD states the Public Housing Agency – locally, the housing division of East Missouri Action Agency – and the head of each participating family execute a FSS Contract of Participation that specifies the rights and responsibilities of both parties.
“Basically, (those enrolled in the program) set goals they are supposed to graduate off within five years,” McCrorey said. “The purpose of the graduation is they agree they will not receive public assistance after that five-year program. We want them to be self-sufficient.”
McCrorey said the goals range anywhere from purchasing a vehicle, going back to college or purchasing a home. She said there is an average of 25 enrolled locally in the program each year.
She said the office manages each enrollee on a case-by-case basis. She said in the first year work is done toward increasing the income of those enrolled.
“Whether that’s getting a better job, helping them try to find a job with more hours,” she said, “... maybe going back to school to get their degree.”
As they increase their income, McCrorey explained, following the yearly recertification for Section 8 housing, that increase in allowed portion of income for housing is placed into the individual development escrow account.
In the Housing Choice Voucher program, eligible families generally are required the pay 30 percent of their adjusted income toward gross rent.
“As their income grows, the amount of rent they are supposed to pay is put in an escrow account,” she said. “At the end of that five years, that’s how they have that money saved up to reach that long-term goal.
“Over the course of five years we’re working with them on short-term goals to help them increase their income” with instances of enrollees reaching their goals before the maximum five years.
“At the end of that five years their agreement is that they are no longer receiving public assistance,” she said. “Whatever that public assistance might be – whether it’s Section 8, food stamps or anything like that. We’ve had people save 15, 17 thousand dollars then they’ve used that toward whatever their ultimate goal is – buy a home, buy a car, go back to school – whatever that might be.”
A HUD report marking the 25th year of the publishing of the program’s regulations noted two key features – financial incentive for participants to increase their earnings in the form of an escrow savings account, as well as the case management and coaching for this program ... both noted as keys to participant success.
The report states that from 2007 to 2016 there were 36,961 households nationwide successfully graduating from the program, accumulating on average $6,270 in escrow accounts. The average income for graduates increased 80 percent – from an average of $14,706 to $26,586.
