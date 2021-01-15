Program provides SFC children free food

A new program providing free food for kids ages 3-18 are being made available for parents who live in St. Francois County.
Drive thru locations will be set up at six county schools each Saturday and the food will be loaded into vehicles by program personnel. Seven suppers, seven snacks and a gallon of milk will be distributed for each child. No registration is needed and no additional information will be required other than the first and last name of the child. Parents are required to be present, but not the children.
Times and pickup locations are 10-11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Intermediate School, 708 S. Fleming St. and Truman Learning Center, 209 W. College St. in Farmington; 12:45-1:45 p.m. at Central Middle School, 801 Columbia St. and Central Elementary School, 900 St. Francois St. in Park Hills; 2:15-3:45 p.m. at North County Middle School, 406 E. Chestnut St. in Desloge and North County Primary, 405 Hillcrest Drive in Bonne Terre.
The program is an Equal Opportunity Provider.