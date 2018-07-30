A winner was recently announced in Mid-America Auto Body & Restorations' Project Pay It Forward.
More than 100 entries were received and the local business narrowed it down to the top 10 finalists.
Mid-America Auto Body & Restorations Owners Steve Camden and Michael Haldaman said Jerry Bingham, of Bonne Terre, won by just a couple hundred votes. Now his 1948 Ford Flatbed Truck will be fully restored.
“We had a lot of paper votes to count and had to go through all of the Facebooks posts,” Haldaman said. “We had to make sure they were real votes and it was fun. It came down to three different people who even had enough votes to count.”
Haldaman said Bingham received more than 1,000 votes and that David Pratte was a close second. He added that Pratte had received the most paper votes compared to everyone else.
“Now we start the fundraising,” Haldaman said. “We held a car show this past weekend and the next big fundraiser will be Aug. 11, which is a poker run. It will start at Dog N Suds Drive In and end with a car show at Starlite Drive-in.”
Haldaman said once they get through a few fundraisers they will start tearing down the truck to get the restore underway, which should begin in early September.
“We will create a list at that time for the parts we will need and post it online,” Haldaman said. “This is where the community can pull together it make Bingham’s dream come true. We already have several local sponsors who are willing to help and hope to bring more of the community together with this project.”
Haldaman said this entire project will cost about $25,000. There is no engine in the truck and Bingham has a bed that will go on the truck during the process. Haldaman added they will update the suspension and auto drivetrain to something more modern, so it can be driven every day.
“We still have a lot of planning to do with him and he will come in to walk us through what he wants to get out of it and what we can do for him,” Haldaman said. “We have to collaborate the color, interior and other stuff with him.”
Jerry’s wife, Chelsea Bingham, said they had no idea their son, Sikeston, nominated Jerry, even though Sikeston is overseas. She said they are just so happy he won.
“It’s all he talks about every night,” Chelsea said. “He was given this truck as a graduation present in 1968 and he took the motor out because it was smoking. It has been sitting ever since, we just haven’t had the money to do it. When you have kids things like this go onto the back burner.”
Chelsea said Jerry is so excited about winning. He can’t believe it’s actually being done and that he actually won.
“He is still in shock I think and every evening he is talking with our sons about the truck,” said Chelsea. “We are so glad that Mid-America Auto Body and everyone put on something like this. It’s such a great thing for them and for somebody who wins like us.”
Chelsea said Jerry is really excited that he can even donate his time and go over there and help work on it. She said he wanted to be able to work on it but just never could afford to work on it, so he is really excited to be part of it.
Haldaman said they are going to start pushing for more sponsors and welcome anyone who would like to make donation toward the project. A GoFundMe has been set up and once the parts list is made available anyone can just buy a part and bring it in.
“We have also received items such as a homemade guitar, a cornhole set and I painted a mailbox that we will raffle off to help raise money,” Camden said. “We have had so many people help out already. O’Reilly, AutoCenters and Anytime Towing all helped with getting the truck to the shop.”
Both Camden and Haldaman wanted to thank everyone who has helped with Project Pay It Forward so far. They look forward to working with the community throughout the duration of this project and can’t wait to see the final outcome.
For more information on the upcoming poker run that will benefit Project Pay It Forward can email kyle.wright@lowcashclassics.com. A Facebook page dedicated to Project Pay It Forward can be found at https://bit.ly/2LPaGBv.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.