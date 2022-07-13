Project's goal is to reduce opioid misuse

Mallory Zarcone, a prevention project specialist with Prevention Consultants of Missouri — a division of the Behavioral Health Prevention Resource Center — is working on the Overdose Data to Action Project which is focused on reducing deaths related to opioid and prescription drug misuse.

“We have been focusing on safe use, safe storage and safe disposal of prescription medication in the households in communities where people are using a lot of medications,” she said. “That in turn reduces misuse and that reduces the likelihood of becoming addicted to a medication.

"We are providing prescription drug disposal pouches that can be used in someone’s house. They are easy to use, just throw it away in the trash. We are trying to get those out to local pharmacies, hospitals, any agency that could pass them out.”

Quite often medications are simply flushed away, something Zarcone warns against doing.

“Flushing drugs pollutes the water system, which is dangerous," she said. "There are a few medications that should be disposed that way, but by and large we don’t want people to do that.”

Another way that drugs are often disposed of is by throwing them in the trash. This leads to the possibility of an abuser searching a trash receptacle and taking drugs that don't belong to them.

Zarcone gives advice on how to properly place drugs in trash containers and has even had a pouch designed to neutralize the drugs before disposal.

“Tear open the bag, put the medications inside, fill the pouch with warm water, let it set for 30 seconds, then throw it in the trash,” she said. “If you don’t have access to these pouches or a drug disposal site, take the medication, put it in a smaller bag with an undesirable substance such as kitty litter and Dawn soap mixed together to deactivate the drugs. Tear off or black out the labels on the containers that the drugs come in so that people cannot get your information.”

Drug overdose is the leading cause of accidental death in the United States. A 2019 national survey on drug use and health determined that 51% of those who misuse prescription pain relievers get them from family or friends.

In St. Francois County, expired or unused drugs can also be taken to the Parkland Apothecary, Farmington and Park Hills police departments and CVS pharmacies. Other locations may also be available.

Zarcone said there are prevention resource centers that cover all the counties in Missouri.

“Prevention Consultants covers eight and three of them that I work in is Washington, Iron and St. Francois County,” she said. “That prevention work can range from substance use or mental health related prevention work.

"The project is a range of things, sometimes we go into schools and teach a substance use prevention program; sometimes we go into organizations with presentations about safe use of medications. We stay connected with our coalitions, the people who are doing substance use prevention work.”

Zarcone recommended the website generationrx.org to access additional free information on safe medication practices.

For more information go to preventionconsultants.org