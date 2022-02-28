Prom dress giveaway set for Saturday

A promenade dance, or more simply known as prom. It’s a special time when girls dream of choosing the perfect prom dress, whether it’s trendy or classic, sparkly or pink. Then there are shoes and accessories to match, and typically a special hairstyle and manicure.

But what happens when a girl’s dream of the perfect prom attire is derailed because she simply can’t afford it?

That’s where Esther Baptist Church of Park Hills steps in to help make those dreams come true.

The EBC Prom Dress Giveaway is an annual event held the first Saturday of March. This year’s event is set for this Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church at 412 Seventh Street in Park Hills.

This prom dress giveaway started a little more than 10 years ago when a co-worker of Ernestine Elders told her about their church having a prom dress giveaway in Potosi.

Elders suggested the idea to Brian Wallen, EBC’s youth pastor at the time, who loved the idea.

So the EBC ladies formed a plan. Many remembered when they were younger and attended their proms. Some of the ladies even recalled not being able to go due to various reasons including their families not having the financial means to make it possible.

That’s when this group decided that lack of financial means should not be the reason a student would not attend prom.

Throughout the years, young ladies have donated their prom dresses to the church so they can be given away to other girls to wear to their proms. Community members have reached out to donate dresses. In fact, in the last decade, the giveaway has grown from giving away about 40 dresses the first year to nearly 500 over the years. Of all the dresses they have given away, the church has not had to purchase even a single one.

Individuals and local businesses also donate dress shoes, costume jewelry and certificates for services like hair, makeup, manicures and photography sessions.

One individual shares her passion for jewelry and buys things throughout the year and donates them for the giveaway.

As for the team who tackles the prom dress giveaway event, that consists of the women’s ministry team WINGS, or Women in God’s Service, along with men of the church who help load and unload dresses and other items, and volunteers from the community.

For the day of the event, the fellowship hall turns into a colorful boutique, complete with racks of dresses organized by size. For this year’s event, there are about 700 dresses waiting for girls to try them on and select their favorite.

There are about 35 volunteers who help with the dress giveaway each year. They offer their assistance in selecting a dress, pairing it with shoes or accessories, and more.

Elders, of Park Hills, works to help organize the annual event. She said the giveaway is an opportunity to offer beautiful dresses to local high school girls “with no questions asked.”

“Our main purpose is to reach out to the girls and show the young ladies their worth,” she said, “and to let them know they are beautiful. Each young lady also receives an information packet that encourages purity and gives them our church information and youth events.”

Elders said the church members prepare for this event year-round.

“God has blessed us so much, and the whole community has stepped forward to help,” she said. “We have never bought one dress, and we give God the credit for that.”

Elders said all communities have families who struggle financially, and this is one way their church can help.

“We have girls from all walks of life who come in and get a dress,” she said. “So many girls are from foster families or attending their special-needs prom.”

The girls come from all over the area and other places such as St. Louis, Lesterville and even Chester, Illinois.

Elders said to see these ladies get the love and attention from the event’s volunteers is emotional for all of the adults.

“We want the girls to see the love of Christ and have a good prom and make happy memories,” she said.

Melanie Warren is one of the volunteers who loves helping the young ladies to find the dress of their dreams.

“We have ladies lined up outside every year when we arrive at the church,” she said. “Some of the girls even have their dresses from last year with them to donate so someone else can enjoy the dress.”

She said the volunteers meet early and pray over all the young ladies they’ll encounter that day.

“My favorite part is just being able to love on the young ladies while they are with us,” Warren said. “I have witnessed girls look in the mirror and feel beautiful for the first time. I have told girls that they are beautiful and seen tears in their eyes because they haven’t heard those words before.”

She said this ministry is as much of a blessing for each of the volunteers as it is for the girls who pick out prom dresses.

“We all end up crying at some point before the day is over,” Warren said.

EBC Secretary Lisa Courtois helps with receiving and organizing donations, making flyers, contacting schools about the giveaway, and much more.

“We appreciate everything she does,” said Elders.

Each year after the prom dress giveaway, the church donates dresses to an area nursing home who uses the dresses for a Mother’s Day beauty pageant and other events.

Donations are accepted all year. For anyone who wants to donate a dress, jewelry, shoes or certificates for services, please drop items off or contact Esther Baptist Church at 573-431-1265 between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Donations can also be made by calling Ernestine Elders at 573-915-1503. She works in Potosi and can pick up donations in that area.

