Prop P Forum to be held

 Matt McFarland, Daily Journal

The city of Desloge will host a public forum regarding Proposition P at 6 p.m. Thursday at the city hall, located at 300 N. Lincoln.

All citizens are invited to ask questions and hear responses from city officials regarding the proposition which will be included on the April 2 ballot. Prop P, if passed, would benefit the city's police and fire departments.

In addition, beginning at 7 p.m., the fire department, located at 100 Chadrick Drive, and the police department, located at 1000 N. Desloge Drive, will be holding open houses until 8 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to drop by both departments to view equipment, tour the facilities and talk to employees to gain first-hand knowledge of the need for passage of Prop P.

Both the police department and fire department will have refreshments available at the open house, and the fire department will be having some activities for the kids including having pictures taken with the fire trucks.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

