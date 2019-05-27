Leadington officials are in the early stages of talking about Proposition P but no action has been taken to put it on the ballot.
Mayor Dustin Winick said that during a closed meeting of the board of alderman he casually mentioned the idea of looking into a ballot proposition just to see what it would cost, or if it would be beneficial to the city. He said that the idea was raised because he knew that city of Desloge had recently passed a proposition to benefit public safety (fire and police departments).
“I put in a call to (St. Francois County Clerk) Kevin Engler’s office to ask some questions regarding elections,” said Winick. “In talking to Engler I found out that it would be extremely costly to put a proposition on an August ballot, but found that it might be something that would be feasible in April 2020. The call wasn’t meant to indicate we were planning to do something, but was merely for gathering some very basic information.”
Winick said the the idea of such a proposition is only in a discussion phase at this time and there hasn’t been any motion or vote by the board on the matter.
“If we decide to do something as extensive as a Prop P, we will first discuss it and then map out a plan as a board and then also talk to our people about it to ensure it is something the citizens are interested in exploring,” said Winick.
The idea of a Prop P may not go anywhere. Alderman Gary McKinney has said he would be opposed to any new tax at all.
“I believe we can pay our officers more within our current budget numbers and I don’t find it necessary to add more tax to the citizens of the city,” said McKinney.
Alderman Cassie Schrum said that she feels they have to look at the city as a business to make it successful. She said she is very much behind increasing officer pay, but like McKinney feels that they have money in the budget to increase that pay if the board does some restructuring.
“When it comes to something like a tax increase I am willing to listen to all the pros and cons before I make any decision,” said Schrum, “I’m not a proponent of raising taxes at all, but at the same time I do understand that taxes are where city revenue come from.”
Misty Dean and Debbi Matthews were unavailable for comment on the issue as of press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.