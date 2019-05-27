{{featured_button_text}}
Prop P not likely in Leadington

Leadington officials have casually talked about putting a Prop P issue on the ballot but no action has been taken and it is possible it will never make it to a ballot.

 Matt McFarland, Daily Journal

Leadington officials are in the early stages of talking about Proposition P but no action has been taken to put it on the ballot.

Mayor Dustin Winick said that during a closed meeting of the board of alderman he casually mentioned the idea of looking into a ballot proposition just to see what it would cost, or if it would be beneficial to the city. He said that the idea was raised because he knew that city of Desloge had recently passed a proposition to benefit public safety (fire and police departments).

“I put in a call to (St. Francois County Clerk) Kevin Engler’s office to ask some questions regarding elections,” said Winick. “In talking to Engler I found out that it would be extremely costly to put a proposition on an August ballot, but found that it might be something that would be feasible in April 2020. The call wasn’t meant to indicate we were planning to do something, but was merely for gathering some very basic information.”

Winick said the the idea of such a proposition is only in a discussion phase at this time and there hasn’t been any motion or vote by the board on the matter.

“If we decide to do something as extensive as a Prop P, we will first discuss it and then map out a plan as a board and then also talk to our people about it to ensure it is something the citizens are interested in exploring,” said Winick.

The idea of a Prop P may not go anywhere. Alderman Gary McKinney has said he would be opposed to any new tax at all.

“I believe we can pay our officers more within our current budget numbers and I don’t find it necessary to add more tax to the citizens of the city,” said McKinney.

Alderman Cassie Schrum said that she feels they have to look at the city as a business to make it successful. She said she is very much behind increasing officer pay, but like McKinney feels that they have money in the budget to increase that pay if the board does some restructuring.

“When it comes to something like a tax increase I am willing to listen to all the pros and cons before I make any decision,” said Schrum, “I’m not a proponent of raising taxes at all, but at the same time I do understand that taxes are where city revenue come from.”

Misty Dean and Debbi Matthews were unavailable for comment on the issue as of press time.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

