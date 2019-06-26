Property reassessments revisited

The recent reassessment of property in St. Francois County was once again the main topic of discussion during the regular session of the St. Francois County Commission that met Tuesday on the third floor of the courthouse annex.
County Assessor Dan Ward updated the commission about last week’s assessment concerns brought up by county resident John Stagg.
“There was some discussion last week with a gentleman over his [reassessment] values,” Ward said. “I met with him afterwards, went to the properties that he showed me that he wanted to appeal the values. We came to an agreement. I asked him if he wanted to come back and he said not at this time.”
County Clerk Kevin Engler praised his staff that had to deal with all of the phone calls regarding the county reassessments.
“On the Board of Equalization, I want to thank Linda Ballantine, Rhonda Marler and Theresa Summerfield,” he said. “We’ve had to bring people over from elections like Sue Gilliam. They’ve taken over 500 calls last week. The vast majority were related to this, but we’ve had other things going on like renewing liquor licenses. We have just under 200 appointments set up for the Board of Equalization. In the past it has been quite a bit less.”
Engler then discussed several issues surrounding the recent property reassessments in St. Francois County. He felt that there were several misconceptions about what the assessor and county clerk’s office are doing.
“I would like to address a couple of things that are on the internet,” he said. “Somebody’s been putting on there, ‘Don’t call the assessor, go straight to make an appointment [to the Board of Equalization]’. That’s not the way it’s done. The assessor’s people have been working diligently [at informal appeals]. If they’ve got a chance to negotiate with the assessor, we should do that before we set up a formal meeting. A lot of them have been taken off this morning because people have been satisfied with the results of the informal [appeal].
“Our office has nothing to do with assessments. Our ladies have had to put up with mad people because we’re [supposedly] doing this to them. Our job has been to set up the Board of Equalization and to take the minutes.
“Check with assessor if you would like an informal sit-down and try to work something out. As you’ve assessed all of these areas, you have some outliers when you do thousands of them.
“Then, if there’s no satisfaction, call us. We still have times available. By law, this has to be done by the end of July. I know people have been making suggestions — we have to follow the actual law. I don’t know why these people are putting this misinformation out there, but they are.”
Engler also straightened out some misinformation about assessments on properties that he previously and currently owns.
“I didn’t know that all public officials are redacted,” he said. “State representatives and senators — their information. So people have been trying to kick. They say I’m not paying taxes. I’ve put it on the internet. They’re welcome to my copy. I pay my taxes. It came up again. There’s a YouTube video showing a building downtown wondering why I’m not paying taxes. I’m here today to say I’m sorry I’m not. I don’t own the building, so I chose not to pay taxes on it. I haven’t owned it in a decade. They show people how to get to my house and the fact that it’s not being assessed properly. Anybody can come down and see what my house is assessed at.”
Ward interjected, “Because we are getting to the deadline, I’m starting to see some large renters that have some issues with their rental property, so I’m advising them to go ahead and set an appointment just in case we can’t resolve it. We probably will resolve the issue, but we want to make sure their name is on the list.”
Engler said, “There is a process, that if they are not satisfied with the board of equalization, to go to the state [tax commission]. That’s why we have to do this in a timely manner. If you go to the state [tax commission] and have not followed the process, they will be less sympathetic.”
In other action, Jaime Bahr, CPA of Daniel Jones and Associates (DJA), along with St. Francois County Auditor Louie Seiberlich, addressed the commission regarding the independent audit report for 2018. According to Bahr, DJA found no material weaknesses in their audit of the county and recommended further documentation of internal controls and anti-fraud policies. Seiberlich noted that the auditor’s office has been working on this issue for some time with each officeholder and expects to have the issue resolved by the end of the year.
The commission also moved to sell the property at 711 Maple St. that was the former location of the county barn. The property is 4.11 acres, more or less, and will go through the sealed bid process under the direction of the County Clerk’s Office. The sealed bids will be opened Aug. 6.
