Ste. Genevieve property tax measure proposed to aid police department.

Voting on a property tax initiative to bolster up city police wages will take place April 2.

A tax increase has been proposed for Ste. Genevieve city property owners to help with law enforcement.

The tax increase of 0.2684 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of real estate would be used to increase the pay of Ste. Genevieve's full-time police personnel.

Assessed valuation is calculated at 19 percent of the market value for residential property. For instance, if a house is worth $100,000, for example, the assessed valuation is $19,000, to which the $.2684 cents per $100 will be applied. Accordingly, the tax increase, if passed, would be approximately $51 per year on a house valued at $100.000.

Agriculture use property is assessed at 12 percent, and commercial property at 32 percent in Missouri.

The Ste. Genevieve Police Department budget allows for 11 officers including the police chief. They are currently short staffed by one officer. There are no other personnel besides law enforcement officers working for the department.

Police Chief Eric Bennett said the goal with the proposition is to provide officers of the department with a competitive and livable wage. The chief said they’ve been having some difficulty recruiting new officers because of agencies in surrounding areas paying significantly higher starting wages.

Departments including Farmington, Fredricktown and even the Ste. Genevieve Sheriff’s Department start officers up to $10 an hour higher than the city’s police department, said Bennett. Other departments in the region such as Jefferson County start their officers at up to $14 per hour higher than Ste. Genevieve. This leads to a pay gap of up to $16,000 per year among area police departments in some cases.

“Potosi and Fredricktown have both passed similar tax propositions like the one Ste. Genevieve seeks to implement,” said Bennett. “We’re just trying, one, to attract good candidates to hire, and two, maintain the officers we do have.”

The vote for this measure is April 2.

