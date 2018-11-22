It's been a year since Frankie Pineda was charged with the murder of John Lewis in northern St. Francois County.
The remains of John Lewis and his wife Diana Lewis were found in September 2017 on their property off Dark Hollow Road in Blackwell after deputies with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department were called to the residence to check the couple’s well-being.
According to a probable cause statement, Pineda had moved onto the property on Sept. 1 with the help of Diana Lewis.
After autopsies were performed, the Lewis’ deaths were ruled homicides. While John Lewis' cause of death was found to be a laceration to the throat, no cause of death could be directly determined for Diana Lewis.
On Nov. 1, 2017 Pineda, now 31, was charged with John Lewis' murder after being arrested and interviewed by investigators with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department. No charges related to Diana Lewis’ death were filed, and none have been filed since.
St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Mahurin said his office is currently awaiting lab results.
“We are still waiting on a result back from the crime lab, dealing with some blood that was recovered from a weapon,” Mahurin said. “It was sent off, but blood and DNA evidence takes a long time. It’s not quite like drugs, where they can just run it through a gas chromatographer. It takes a while to do a full DNA spectrum on it.”
As previously reported, Pineda had previously been a tenant of Diana Lewis, according to a probable cause statement. In May 2017, Diana Lewis and another of her tenants were arrested related to wire transfers made with individuals involved in the methamphetamine trade.
After moving into the Lewis’ home in September, the relationship between Pineda and John Lewis apparently was strained, according to text messages sent by Pineda and quoted in the probable cause statement.
In a series of text messages, Pineda informed others that John Lewis killed his Great Dane, “Buddy,” that “something happened” in “the landlady’s house” and finally instructions for friends to come pick him up from the residence on Sept. 11. Pineda was transported from the Lewis’ residence to Troy, Illinois before his arrest.
