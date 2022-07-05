Protesting SCOTUS: Dozens gather to protest for abortion rights on Independence Day

Taking time out from Independence Day celebrations and get-togethers, about 100 citizens held signs, sat in lawn chairs or stood in solidarity on both sides of Liberty Street in front of the St. Francois County Courthouse and Annex in Farmington on a hot Monday evening.

The assembled men, women and children were protesting the United States Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn the nation’s landmark abortion ruling, Roe vs. Wade, which in 1973, ruled that American women had a right to choose, without excessive government restriction, whether to have abortions. The latest ruling, which happened on a Friday, leaves the legality of abortion in the hands of state legislators. Missouri became the first state to ban the practice.

Andrew Young, president of the St. Francois County Democrats Club, was at the courthouse protest on Monday and said he had been recently thinking about the 102nd anniversary of the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote.

“It was overwhelmingly supported by Republicans,” he said, regarding the voting amendment. “But now it seems like they’re trying to restrict the vote as much as possible, especially when it comes to minorities.

“Abortion is a very similar issue — in the 1960s and 1970s, Republicans, for the most part, were more interested in legalizing abortion than even the Democrats. It’s completely changed.”

Makcum Novikov, who lives in Farmington, said he organized the event because, as a gay man, he is under the impression more rights might be reduced or taken away in the future, including the “right” to live as gay and to be married.

“I work with some very conservative coworkers, though, and even some of them are not happy with abortion being outlawed,” he said. “They gave me the sense they felt it was alarming the government could intrude on citizens’ autonomy. But with the repeal, there are going to be many cases that will be affected by the way (Roe v. Wade) is being overturned. Same-sex marriage, right to privacy, stuff like that.”

About 30 minutes into the protest, with more than a dozen cars having honked support and a chorus of cheers being returned by protesters, a woman in a Chevy SUV with memorial stickers on her back windshield and peace sign medallions hanging from the rear view mirror blocked the right lane of Liberty Street for a minute, causing a car behind her to veer around her, to shout her protest against the protesters.

When asked later what the woman had said, a protester said, “I dunno. We’re horrible because we’re for legal abortion. Something about how we’re all sinners and going to hell, probably.”

Novikov said the Farmington Police Department, which had been occasionally driving around the scene, increased their patrol.

“No, she did not make a second round,” he said of the protester-against-the-protest. “The police were really good about pulling over harassers and speeders.”

“When I started this, I didn’t think of really organizing anything, I just wanted to get together with people who were thinking and feeling the same things, I noticed other cities were planning something and we didn’t have anything planned here yet,” Novikov said. “But it sounds like a lot of people are interested in doing them again in the future.”

A couple, Courtney and David Thomas of Fredericktown, said they were showing support on their daughter’s behalf.

“We have a daughter, and the fact that she’ll have fewer rights than her grandmother had is why we’re out here,” Courtney said. “It’s one thing when it’s just my body, but she deserves to have rights, too.”

Dianne Dickerson, who has lived in Farmington for almost 10 years now having transplanted from Kansas, said even though, at 75, the abortion issue might not directly affect her choice, she didn’t want to see the practice cloaked in secrecy or danger any more.

“I was raised with my father in the military, we were very Christian and very conservative,” she said. “I didn’t know anyone who would have even gotten pregnant much less had an abortion, that was all kept under wraps. It wasn’t until I moved to Kansas City and every time I’d go to the grocery store, I’d hear about five or six different languages being spoken, and my viewpoint started to change.”

Dickerson said she’s pushed the envelope a bit here and there. Inspired by the MAGA hats she saw at the senior center, she wore a Pelosi hat.

“When I went to a dance, my boyfriend at the time was a Republican, and I told him I was gonna wear the hat,” she said. “He said, ‘You know, I disagree, but I’ll fight for your right to wear it,’ and he even danced with me. Of course, we’ve broken up now, mostly over political things, but I thought that was still, well, there’s still some good, and not all Republicans agree with what’s happening.”

The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS), as of June 24, reversed the ruling, effectively saying it was up to each state’s legislators as to how illegal they wanted to make abortion. Missouri was one of about a dozen states with legislators who had already decided, putting in place a 2019 “trigger law” that effectively makes abortion illegal in the state of Missouri, with medical emergency being the only exception. Under Missouri law, abortions are illegal when women are impregnated through rape and incest.

Those in health care who violate Missouri’s abortion law may have their medical license revoked or suspended, and could be charged with a class B felony, which can garner 5-15 years in prison. Currently under Missouri law, women who get the abortions will not be prosecuted for violating the law.

“Thank you to everyone who showed up and showed out and made their voices heard,” Novikov posted on his Facebook page. “I was not expecting such a large turnout, yet am so beyond overjoyed by everyone who came out in this sweltering heat and made their stance clear.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.