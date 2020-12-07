PSC Cold Weather Rule in effect

A customer may register with the utility if:

They are 65 years of age or older;

Disabled to the extent that they have filed with the utility a form submitted by a medical physician attesting that their household must have natural gas or electric utility service provided in the home to maintain life or health; or

They have obtained a formal award letter issued from the federal government of disability benefits.

A customer, registered with the utility company as elderly or disabled, will receive additional notifications prior to a proposed discontinuance of service during the Cold Weather Rule period.

They may also be eligible for additional minimum payment arrangements.

If a customer is faced with a heat-related utility bill that cannot be paid in full, it is important to:

• Contact the utility company.

• State an inability to pay the bill in full.

• Provide monthly or annual income information.

• Make a minimum payment.

• Enter a payment agreement.

For more information on the PSC’s Cold Weather Rule, see the Commission’s website at www.psc.mo.gov or call the Commission’s Consumer Services hotline at 1-800-392-4211. Consumers can also receive Cold Weather Rule information from their local natural gas or electric company or the local community action agency. In addition, there may be additional assistance programs available to consumers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

