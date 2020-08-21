Public meeting to be held for Hawn SP, Felix Valle house

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting for Hawn State Park and Felix Valle House State Historic Site on Saturday, Aug. 29. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m. in the Shaw House at Felix Valle State Historic Site, 198 Merchant St., Ste. Genevieve.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and historic site and their operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.