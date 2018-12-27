A pursuit that started in Park Hills on Wednesday night ended in Iron County.
A 41-year-old Desloge man is being held in the St. Francois County Jail after officers say he led deputies on a three-county chase.
According to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, the pursuit began in Park Hills when Deputies Matt Rion and Frank Vogelpohl attempted to stop a 2003 Ford Mustang.
The driver led deputies along Highway 32 going west through Bismarck and then into Washington County. The pursuit continued along Highway 32 into Caledonia where the driver turned onto Highway 21 heading toward Ironton.
After crossing into Iron County, the driver lost control and went off the road through a fence into a field. He crashed through a gate and ended up in a creek. The suspect attempted to take off on foot, but was captured by Rion.
Bullock said when deputies searched the vehicle, they found paraphernalia and meth. The suspect is being held in the St. Francois County Jail pending filing of formal charges. His name is not being released until charges are filed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.