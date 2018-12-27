Try 1 month for 99¢
Pursuit terminated in Iron County

A pursuit that started in Park Hills on Wednesday night ended in Iron County.

A 41-year-old Desloge man is being held in the St. Francois County Jail after officers say he led deputies on a three-county chase.

According to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, the pursuit began in Park Hills when Deputies Matt Rion and Frank Vogelpohl attempted to stop a 2003 Ford Mustang.

The driver led deputies along Highway 32 going west through Bismarck and then into Washington County. The pursuit continued along Highway 32 into Caledonia where the driver turned onto Highway 21 heading toward Ironton.

After crossing into Iron County, the driver lost control and went off the road through a fence into a field. He crashed through a gate and ended up in a creek. The suspect attempted to take off on foot, but was captured by Rion.

Bullock said when deputies searched the vehicle, they found paraphernalia and meth. The suspect is being held in the St. Francois County Jail pending filing of formal charges. His name is not being released until charges are filed. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

