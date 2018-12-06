As the holiday season approaches, the Elvins Food Pantry's seventh annual "In the Bag" program is underway. Designed to help the less fortunate, the fundraiser makes the donation process simple.
Bags can be purchased at Mike's Market in Bismarck, Save A Lot in Park Hills, Walmart Stores in Desloge and Farmington, and Country Mart in Park Hills.
At these participating stores, simply pick up a bag while shopping, pay for it at the checkout, and place it in the drop boxes located at the front of the store.
You can also bring donations to the Elvins Food Pantry located at 17 W. Main St. during business hours 9 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Monday and Friday.
Starting in March of 1998, the pantry was first located in what was then known as the town of Elvins. After a few years they relocated to Main Street in downtown Park Hills. Each month more than 400 families in need are provided with food. During the pivotal winter months, the pantry's numbers typically increase so more donations are always appreciated.
"Many great people have been part of the pantry throughout the years and have contributed a great deal to make it a success," said Elvins Food Pantry President Randy King. "Bless you for blessing others."
In order to sign up to receive assistance from area food pantries such as Elvins Food Pantry, visit East Missouri Action Agency, located at 403 Parkway Dr. in Park Hills.
