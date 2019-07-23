{{featured_button_text}}
Volunteers always needed for MAC Theater

West County students take a tour of the MAC Theater. Volunteers of all ages are needed to produce the plays.

Actors aren’t the only people needed for the next production at the Mineral Area College Theater.

Volunteers are always needed to help with the MAC productions.

“Typically, we need volunteers to help backstage with set moves and scenery setups,” said Chuck Gallaher, theater director at MAC. “We sometimes also need help with running the light and sound boards for the productions we do, and greeters are needed to hand out programs and help people find their seats and facilities on our campus.”

Gallaher said volunteers are needed for all aspects of the theater. For those who enjoy carpentry, volunteers can assist with framing, finishing and welding. Individuals who have electrical experience can help with basic wiring. Those with sewing experience can assist with hand-stitching, machine sewing, surgers, pattern making, hemming and even full alterations.

There are also jobs for those who want to help with painting, promoting events, greeting guests, taking tickets and occasionally playing in a live band when part of a particular production.

For those interested in theater but would rather work behind the curtain, call Gallaher at 573-218-2181 or email cgallahe@mineralarea.edu.

The number of volunteers needed for each show varies depending on the production needs.

Any budding actor who’d like to give the stage a shot can audition for MAC shows. Unless otherwise indicated, all auditions are held in the MAC Theater.

Tickets for MAC Theater performances go on sale in the bookstore about three weeks before the events. For information, call the bookstore at 573-518-2106. Tickets are $7 and $3 for MAC students and senior citizens. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the performance, depending on availability. High school and middle school groups can purchase tickets at the group rate of $3 per person. This also includes a tour backstage prior to the show.

