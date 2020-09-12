Putting the right foot forward

The Madison County MU Extension is putting its best foot, or more specifically its best shoe, forward in an attempt to help out a fellow extension office.
The Scott County MU Extension launched a shoe collection drive, July 15, to raise money for programming.
"The shoes are a feature component in this upcycling program," Madison County MU Extension 4-H Youth Program Assistant Jacqulyn Ward said. "Funds2Orgs take the shoes and distributes them to developing nations as a way to fight systematic poverty. The organization also allows economic opportunity for local people to set up small businesses where they can sell in their communities to create commerce and sustainability."
Ward said the program also allows for shoes to have a second chance and keep many pairs out of landfills. She said the shoes collected will be sent to underdeveloped regions of the world, those particularly affected by natural disaster.
"The shoes are compensated by check and, for this particular program, the amount of that check is determined by weight," Ward said. "The average adult shoe comes in under two pounds and 2,500 pairs would equate to $1,000 earned for the fundraiser."
Ward said extension will use those funds to supply costs of events like its upcoming Annual Woman's Multi-County Health Conference Oct. 9, 4-Club expenses, events and materials for the upcoming club year.
"Missouri Extension is split into regions and within the southeast region, counties are clustered into triad groups," Ward said. "Mississippi, Stoddard and Scott work closely together and are their own best advocates for raising funds, but we all work together as a region."
Ward said the extension program crosses county lines in both events and programming.
"The State Fair in Sedalia wrapped up recently and that is a major team effort by Missouri 4-H," Ward said. "A lot of offices are doing and promoting to make the end result a great experience for everyone. It is especially common for regions to work in getting the word out about programs and events."
Ward said the shoe campaigning began in July in the midst of "business as usual" and the extension offices all need to rely on each other to achieve goals.
"I set a personal goal, 100 pairs, to help my work friends and contribute to their efforts," Ward said. "I know it's critical to find ways to cover costs so the public, who are learning and benefiting from us and club members, can access the most with as little out of pocket costs to them."
Ward said, although the fundraiser is coming to a close, she is confident that by reaching out to fellow Madison County residents she can surpass her original goal and deliver more than shoes.
"It would be delivering a community's effort and a helpful hand to an organization who are committed to Missouri families," Ward said.
The collection deadline is coming to an end and Ward will be collecting new or lightly worn shoes up until Sept. 14.
"Any shoe that is new, lightly worn, is in wearable condition for their next sole-mate is gladly accepted," Ward said. "They can be brought to the (Madison County) Extension office at 137 W. Main St. or I am happy to porch pick up for even greater convenience."
If you have any questions, messages can be sent to the Madison County MU Extension's Facebook page or email jdward@missouri.edu
"I think this is a super neat and alternative way to raise funds aside from asking for monetary handouts," Ward said. "Your closets earn more space for organization or new shoes and you can feel pretty great knowing you are making several differences by helping local services and offering another person to give your old shoes a new life."
