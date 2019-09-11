{{featured_button_text}}
2.6 quake northeast of Bonne Terre

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.6 earthquake with a depth of 4.4 miles northeast of Bonne Terre today at 2:09 a.m. The red flag indicates the epicenter, using USGS coordinates.

 Google Maps

There have been no reports of damage at this time.

The epicenter of the quake was located near Coonville Creek in St. Francois State Park north of Bonne Terre, about 1,500 feet east of the northbound lane of U.S. 67. USGS placed the coordinates at 37°58'44.4"N 90°31'37.2"W.

On the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, an arbitrary ranking used by the USGS based on observed effects, a 2.6 earthquake is extremely mild. A quake of that magnitude would be felt only by a few people at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings.

According to earthquaketrack.com, six other earthquakes in the past seven days have been reported near two towns found in Missouri’s Bootheel region:

  • 1.9 magnitude, 5.6-mile depth, Ridgely, Tennessee;
  • 1.9 magnitude, 6.8-mile depth, Lilbourn;
  • 1.6 magnitude, 4.3-mile depth, Lilbourn;
  • 1.7 magnitude, 5-mile depth, Ridgely, Tennessee;
  • 1.7 magnitude, 5-mile depth, Ridgely, Tennessee;
  • 1.7 magnitude, 4.3-mile depth, Ridgely, Tennessee.

According to the website, Missouri has had 16 earthquakes in the past 30 days.

On Aug. 9, the USGS reported a 2.0 earthquake at 7:04 a.m. in Ste. Genevieve County. The epicenter of the quake was about 5.7 miles east-northeast of Farmington, near Courtney Pine Lane off of Highway 32, and registered a depth of 6.6 miles. The popular Pickle Springs Natural Area is nearby.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

