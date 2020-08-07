Quick Track has ribbon cutting

Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Members of the Desloge business community and Missouri State Rep. Mike Henderson and Rep. Elaine Gannon attend a ribbon cutting recently for Quick Track Auto Service Center at 1005 Desloge Drive.

Manager Andrew Roman cut the ribbon. The event was organized by the Desloge Chamber of Commerce.

The business, which has been under new management for a year, is owned by Mike Mercille and is a new member of the Desloge Chamber.