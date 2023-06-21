Local quilters and fans of the craft will show their best work on Saturday at Mineral Area College’s Field House. In addition to more than 100 quilts, on display will be the Threads of Friendship Quilters Guild’s Suffragette Quilt which was conceived by the Designing Women Friendship group of Farmington and has been publicly viewed at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., at the Missouri State Capitol, and at the American Quilters Society (AQS) show at the National Quilt Museum in Paducah.

The Threads of Friendship Quilters Guild Quilt Show will take over MAC's Field House from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. Children 10 years old and younger are offered free admission, otherwise it’s $5 to get in. More information can be gotten by calling show organizer Jody Forham, 573-883-6334.

Vendors of quilts, fabrics, quilting machines, notions, purses, bags and other supplies appealing to sewers will offer their wares, raffles will be held and a country store will also be set up. Quilts will be judged with ribbons awarded at the end of the show.

The suffragette-themed quilt, titled “Women's Suffrage Quilt - 100 Years of Voting Rights,” was finished in 2020 as a tribute to the 19th Amendment's centennial anniversary.

The quilt's original artwork at the center was donated by St. Louisan Jeremy Pratte and features the silhouettes of suffragettes carrying placards, fighting for the right to vote. The star blocks surrounding Pratte’s design make note of the date that each of the 50 states ratified the 19th amendment, and the colors are the same ones suffragettes used in their banners and signs -- purple, white and gold.

Designing Women members Phyllis Hargis and Phyllis Vandergriff spearheaded the effort to make the suffrage quilt, which grew out of an idea Vandergriff had on a car ride with Hargis.

“We were taking a trip one day, back in 2019 and I said, ‘You know, next year is the anniversary of the women's right to vote and I think we should do a quilt for it.’ And so the two of us decided to bring it to our group and see how many wanted to participate.”

Vandergriff said when the idea was presented, she made a point to emphasize, when her mother was born, pre-1920, she did not have the right to vote in elections, and relatively few generations of women have enjoyed exercising the right that caused many suffragettes to be beaten and jailed during their protests.

“It's interesting, when you look at the dates on [the quilt], how many states had not ratified [the 19th amendment] within the state,” Hargis said. “And it's shocking to see that some of them were late as the 1960s and ‘70s. Mississippi was the last state to ratify it, in 1984.

“When you really look at it, there are a few that are not southern states, but the majority of them are in the Bible Belt, southern states that didn't want to give women the right to vote.”

The quilt is also scheduled for the AQS Quilt Show in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and the AQS Quilt Show in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

There are many quilting groups in the Threads of Friendship Quilter’s Guild, and once a month, at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday, they converge on the Farmington Senior Nutrition Center. There are about 104 members in the guild.