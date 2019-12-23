Memorial United Methodist Church’s women’s group held their annual Christmas Cookie and Candy Walk in the church’s fellowship hall Saturday.
When you walked into the church, located at 425 North St. in Farmington, the smell of fresh cinnamon rolls filled the air and the sounds of the cantata practicing for Sunday service echoed through the halls.
The mood was set, and one by one, customers filtered through the hall filling their boxes with cookies and candy.
Pam Brooks, chairwoman of this year’s Cookie and Candy Walk, said the day started at 8 a.m. with fresh cinnamon rolls and coffee in the parlor.
"Last year the parlor was full," Brooks said. "They come specifically for the cinnamon rolls and the coffee. Then, when they get done they can just come over here and shop."
Brooks said shopping opened up at 8:30 a.m. this year, 30 minutes earlier than in previous years.
Cookies and candy were sold for $7 a pound, meaning you could get almost a full cookie box for $14.
"The later in the morning it gets, the fewer and fewer people you have come in," Brooks said. "So we thought everyone likes to get out and get going so let's just start it earlier."
Brooks said starting earlier also gave the cantata choir and musicians a chance to shop as well.
"Before, they never got a chance to shop for cookies and stuff because they were busy with practice, so we thought if we started earlier, they can shop, too," Brooks said. "I felt it kind of eliminated some issues and created some opportunities."
Brooks made her famous divinity candy which was all gone within the first hour of shopping. The sweet candy is made with egg whites, sugar and little candy cherries.
"I think it is wonderful," Memorial United Methodist Church member Barbara Tinnin said. "You get such a variety of cookies without having to bake them at home."
"You get to choose whatever you want instead of having a plate that is already made up," Brooks said. "They can go through and pick out what they want, they can make their own arrangement."
Brooks said she has finished all of her baking for the holiday season and she bought herself a nice box full of treats to take home.
This year, in addition to the Cookie and Candy Walk, a Christmas quilt show simultaneously took place in the fellowship hall featuring Christmas quilts on loan from members of the congregation.
"Quilts are beautiful and there's quilt shows periodically throughout the yea,r but I'd never seen a Christmas one," Brooks said. "So we thought we'd do Christmas quilts this year and I was amazed at how many people had Christmas quilts."
Several women displaying their quilts have won awards for their handiwork this past year at various shows, Brooks said.
"The money we raise from this goes to local missions," Brooks said. "Like the homeless shelter, pregnancy resource center, all of those different local missions."
Brooks said they also like to support the Presbyterian Children's Home and fundraising efforts for the new handicap park coming to Farmington.
"Most of it stays but we do some foreign mission funds," Brooks said. "We try to help local because they don't have the fundraisers that these big organizations have."
Brooks said there is a lot of need right here and they see the need during their free meals on Thursdays at the church. She said one woman came to the church to eat and was not even sure what day it was.
"When she was here (the week before) we sent her with food," Brooks said. "While she was here (the next time) she connected with another family who invited her to come to their house for the night."
Brooks said it breaks your heart to see people in need and the church helps whenever they can. She said three or four homeless people came to the church for help just this week.
The cookie and candy sale fluctuates from year to year, raising between $1,500 and $2,000. All the cookies and candy are donated, the church hall is used free of charge, all workers are volunteer and the quilt display is on loan, meaning every dollar spent went straight to the missions.
Every year, Cici's Pizza donates pizza boxes for shoppers to fill up.
When it comes to thanking people, Brooks said it is impossible to name names because she would forget someone.
"You just can't, but all the women at the church and the church itself (helped), because you know what, a lot of the husbands helped with this project as well," Brooks said. "Like we had a husband in here helping set up stands and tables. So it's not just the women, it's the people of the church who support it and it's the congregation who come to shop."
Brooks said without the shoppers there would not be a sale.
The Memorial United Methodist Women have more than 100 active members who attend circle meetings with even more members who do not have time to attend meetings but still contribute.
