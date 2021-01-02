R-I Board votes, Valle to enter football conference

The Fredericktown R-I School Board voted to allow Valle Catholic Schools into its football conference during its regular monthly meeting, Dec. 15.
"Valle of Ste. Gen. has formally requested to enter into our football conference," Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "That will be two years from now."
Athletic Director Derrick Eaves said the Jefferson County schools are trying to get back together and that would break up the MAFC football conference, of which Fredericktown is currently a member. He said Perryville is the team that is currently in there.
"Perryville has a deal, we believe, to go in with the small schools, that is why they are getting out," Eaves said. "Their program is down a little bit. That is going to be good for their program."
Eaves said Valle has been moved up a class and is now in the same class as Fredericktown, class 3, so the Warriors are wanting to join the MAFC.
"With Perryville moving out it's a natural fit for Valle to come in," Eaves said. "A lot of people are saying what are you doing adding Valle. They are really good. You guys are going to take it on the chin a little bit."
Eaves said the other option is not to let Valle in now but in two years Valle will vote to come into the conference with North County and Farmington.
"If we don't allow this now in two more years Farmington and North County, because right now North County's conference is going because they are with all those Jefferson County schools who are going to get back together and they are going to exclude North County," Eaves said. "So North County is going to be without a conference."
Eaves said it is not going to go over real well in North County and there will be talks of getting the old MAAA conference back together again.
"It's not the best option but its better than having all three of those teams, that are much bigger than us, having to play them every year," Eaves said. "That is where we are. We have to look out for what is best for our program and playing those schools right now I don't believe is the best thing right now."
"We are trying to add Valle to block having to play North County and Farmington because we don't think that would be good for our program at this point in time," Starkey said. "Just because we can't match up size wise."
Eaves recommended allowing Valle into the football conference and the board voted to approve the recommendation.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com or at 573-783-3366