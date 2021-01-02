R-I Board votes, Valle to enter football conference

"If we don't allow this now in two more years Farmington and North County, because right now North County's conference is going because they are with all those Jefferson County schools who are going to get back together and they are going to exclude North County," Eaves said. "So North County is going to be without a conference."

Eaves said it is not going to go over real well in North County and there will be talks of getting the old MAAA conference back together again.

"It's not the best option but its better than having all three of those teams, that are much bigger than us, having to play them every year," Eaves said. "That is where we are. We have to look out for what is best for our program and playing those schools right now I don't believe is the best thing right now."

"We are trying to add Valle to block having to play North County and Farmington because we don't think that would be good for our program at this point in time," Starkey said. "Just because we can't match up size wise."

Eaves recommended allowing Valle into the football conference and the board voted to approve the recommendation.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com or at 573-783-3366

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.