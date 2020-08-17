R-I science teacher chosen as a Regional Teacher of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Science Teacher Cassandra Mills was chosen as a 2021 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education selected 34 teachers throughout the region to receive the honor. Those chosen are now under consideration to be named the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year.

Mills said before she was nominated, she did not even know Regional Teacher of the Year was a thing.

"Two months ago I was notified that I was nominated for Regional Teacher of the Year and that nomination was accepted," Mills said. "I was so flattered, but I also struggled with myself because the application they wanted me to fill out had questions on there that were very personal in nature to answer."

Mills said she even felt like she did not deserve the award.

"I mean our district is full of rock stars who pour their heart and soul into what they do," Mills said. "We are so lucky to have them. I would not be who I am without my experiences with them and their never ending support and positivity. They are the pillars of our community. Did I even begin to measure up with them?"