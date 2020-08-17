R-I science teacher chosen as a Regional Teacher of the Year

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Science Teacher Cassandra Mills was chosen as a 2021 Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education selected 34 teachers throughout the region to receive the honor. Those chosen are now under consideration to be named the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Mills said before she was nominated, she did not even know Regional Teacher of the Year was a thing.
"Two months ago I was notified that I was nominated for Regional Teacher of the Year and that nomination was accepted," Mills said. "I was so flattered, but I also struggled with myself because the application they wanted me to fill out had questions on there that were very personal in nature to answer."
Mills said she even felt like she did not deserve the award.
"I mean our district is full of rock stars who pour their heart and soul into what they do," Mills said. "We are so lucky to have them. I would not be who I am without my experiences with them and their never ending support and positivity. They are the pillars of our community. Did I even begin to measure up with them?"
Mills said the entire process was very insightful and thought-provoking. She said she still does not know who nominated her or even why.
"When I heard the news, I was contacted by a previous work acquaintance and I didn't believe it," Mills said. "I thought they were referring to the nomination when they asked if I was the teacher in Fredericktown who won."
Mills said she spent at least five minutes totally dumbfounded until she checked her email and saw the message.
"With everything going on, I kind of forgot about it," Mills said. "I never expected to actually win. I just felt like I owed it to the person that spent the time nominating me to at least fill out the application. I am still sort of in denial about it."
Mills said she is humbled, excited and nervous.
"When you win Regional Teacher of the Year, those winners are considered for Missouri Teacher of the Year," Mills said. "So once again I am nitpicking and doubting myself."
Mills has been a teacher for seven years: two years in a private preschool, two years in third grade and three years in sixth grade science. However, teaching was not always the path Mills thought she would be traveling.
"As a small child I actually dreamed about being a truck driver, I thought the life would be so exciting and glamorous," Mills said. "After we drove to Missouri from California when my father passed away, I changed my mind. I have mad respect for our truckers and the sacrifice they make."
Mills said school was always a safe place, a source of stability and her chance to earn something that was unmovable.
"I remember my father telling me that education was the one thing that could never be taken away from you," Mills said. "That really stuck with me throughout my life."
Mills said her childhood was messy and full of loss and struggle. While she always had love, she said stability was in short supply.
"My education was my blessing, my way to break the cycle," Mills said. "I did some soul searching in my teens and realized I wanted to give back to other kids. I wanted to do what so many educators did for me, to hold them up when they feel like they are drowning, to advocate for them and be their safe place."
KABMS Principal Ken Lunsford said Mills has been a wonderful addition to the middle school staff. He said she goes above and beyond to provide enriching experiences to her students.
"She has written countless grants that have provided hands on science lessons including robotics and coding," Lunsford said. "She started a robotics club which finished third in state their very first year."
Lunsford said Mills is also a sponsor of the Green Club where she educates students about making the environment a better place and helping others. Green Club is student led, giving ownership of the projects and ideas chosen to the kids.
"It is a great accomplishment for our district to have a Regional Teacher of the Year," Lunsford said. "Cassie will be the first to tell you how hard all teachers work and that they must work together to be strong."
Lunsford said weekly teacher collaboration involves discussing student academics and growth, analyzing student data and making constant adjustments to provide the best educational opportunities for students.
"Teaching is all about those things as well as building positive student teacher relationships," Lunsford said. "This component is difficult to measure but extremely important in helping students grow as a person and reach their potential. Cassie has that ability. We all have had a favorite teacher that motivated and made us a better person. Caring, being a role model, listening and helping others are qualities that great teachers must have."
Whether it be in the classroom or during one of the clubs she sponsors, Mills has become a "favorite teacher" for many of the KABMS students.
"I am excited every day to go to school," Mills said. "Not only do I have one of the most rewarding and influential professions but I get to spend my time with wonderful kids and do science and robotics all day."
Mills said she has the opportunity to be a lifelong learner and build her own knowledge right along with her kids. She said the cool thing about science and technology is it is always changing and evolving.
"I have the privilege of helping our kids shape our future and make it brighter," Mills said. "I even appreciate the hard times because I build strong relationships with my kids and we lift each other up. I know what it is like to battle with hunger and the shame of poverty, to watch a parent battle with drugs, to be separated from their siblings, and to feel like you have no control."
Mills said she now has the opportunity to give back and help be an advocate for her students.
"My life is so full of intrigue, excitement and love," Mills said. "I really am so thankful for what these kids and our community does for me. It's a gift, I just hope I can give at least a portion of that back."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
