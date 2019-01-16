Tuesday marked the final day to file as a candidate for the April election.
In Farmington, there are two four-year councilman and one one-year councilman openings. Having filed are Ward 1 – Incumbent John Robinson and Andrew Boyer; Ward 2 – Incumbent John Crouch and Perry Willmore; Ward 3 – Incumbent Wayne Linnenbringer (I); One-year term – Greg Hampton; and Ward 4 – Incumbent Vanessa Pegram. Also, Julie McCarver and Cira Duffe have filed for city attorney/prosecutor.
There are three open positions in Leadwood. David Henry and Aaron Penberthy have filed for mayor, and Dennis Parks is seeking re-election as mayor. Charles Lewis has filed for Alderman of Ward 1, John Vickers has filed for Alderman of Ward 2.
Bismarck's open positions are Alderman Ward 1 and Alderman Ward 2. Dustin Garling and Amy Wiley filed for Ward 2.
Bonne Terre City Council had two filings and both were incumbents. They were Bruce Pratte (Ward 1) and Erik Schonhardt (Ward 3).
In Park Hills, there are four openings — one for each ward. Filing were Incumbent Alan Coleman for Ward 1; Incumbent Larry LaChance and Heather Kurtz for Ward 3; and Donna Dettmer, David Gray, Jason Reeves, and Theresa Naucke for Ward 4.
Desloge has several positions up for election in April. Ward 1 alderman, for which David Shaw and Jamie Henson have both filed, is open. Ward 2 is open and Incumbent Chris Gremminger has refiled unopposed. Ward 3 is open and Incumbents Jerry Hulsey has refiled unopposed. In addition to alderman positions, the position of mayor is up for re-election. At this time, David Kater has refiled for mayor and is unopposed.
The city of Leadington mayor position is up for election this April. Incumbent Mayor Dustin Winick has refiled and will be opposed by Joseph Davis. In addition, two alderman positions are open and four individuals have filed. Those include incumbents Casie Brady and Gary McKinney, who will be opposed by Jennifer Parker and Misty Dean.
Iron Mountain Lake has two alderman positions open. Brenda Whitaker has filed for Ward 1 alderman and Jimmy Ford for Ward 2 alderman. Both are unopposed.
In Bismarck School District, there are two three-year terms open. Brad Brown and Michelle L. Mork filed.
North County has two board seats open. Randy Hubbard, James "Jebo" Bullock, Shelley Tracy (incumbent) have filed.
Rick Lawson, Lynn Frago, Cleda Momot, and Shawn Meinershagen filed for West County School Board.
For Central School District's Board of Education, incumbents Chris Nelson and Dave Gross are the only two to have filed.
Filing for the two open positions on the Farmington Board of Education are incumbents Kerry Noble and Jeffrey Lawson.
Mineral Area College has three openings on its board of trustees. Alan Wells has filed in the At-Large Sub District for a six-year term; Camille Nations has filed for a 5-year term in Sub District 5; and Mit Landrum has filed for a six-year term in Sub District 3.
Filing for the three positions open for the St. Francois County 911 Board were the incumbents. They are Ron Bockenkamp for at-large; Mark Allen for District 1; and James "Jebo" Bullock for District 2.
Filing for the St. Francois County Ambulance District Board are Sub-district 3: Ronald E. Kennon; and Sub-district 6: Sue Peppers Webb.
In the city of Fredericktown, there will be an election of one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III. Incumbent Paul Brown filed in Ward I. Incumbent Rick Polete filed in Ward II. Incumbent Loretta Brown and Kevin Jones both filed in Ward III.
The Fredericktown School District has two positions open on its board in this election. Three candidates have filed. They are incumbent Kent Marler, incumbent Leo Francis, and Brandon Hale.
