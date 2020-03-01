You are the owner of this article.
Racing down the track to victory
Racing down the track to victory

Racing Down the Track to Victory

The top three participants of the first Valve Cover Races meet in the winner’s circle after a successful beginning to what could become a monthly event. Racers designed and built their own downhill derby cars out of engine valve covers and met up at the Bonne Terre VFW Saturday to compete. Taking home the first place trophy was young Grayson Hedrick (middle). The People’s Choice prize, as well as second place overall, was awarded to Breanna Isgrig (left). Finishing third place was Robert Halbrook. Proceeds from the event will be used for Big River Fire’s annual Haunted Firehouse in October. Event Organizer T.J. Isgrig said the next Valve Cover race will take place again at the Bonne Terre VFW on March 21 at 1 p.m. Isgrig said Saturday’s race was a blast and he encourages more people to build a Valve Cover car and compete in next month’s race.

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

The top three participants of the first Valve Cover Races met in the winner’s circle after a successful beginning to what could become a monthly event.

Racers designed and built their own downhill derby cars out of engine valve covers and met up at the Bonne Terre VFW Saturday to compete.

Taking home the first place trophy was young Grayson Hedrick. The People’s Choice prize, as well as second place overall, was awarded to Breanna Isgrig. Finishing third place was Robert Halbrook.

Proceeds from the event will be used for Big River Fire’s annual Haunted Firehouse in October.

Event Organizer T.J. Isgrig said the next Valve Cover race will take place again at the Bonne Terre VFW on March 21 at 1 p.m. Isgrig said Saturday’s race was a blast and he encourages more people to build a Valve Cover car and compete in next month’s race.

