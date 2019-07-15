{{featured_button_text}}

The fifth annual Horsepower for Hope was held Saturday at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip to benefit Camp Hope.

Donna Lucas is the events coordinator with Camp Hope and explained how the event was set up to help wounded military veterans. 

“Auto Plaza Group is sponsoring Horsepower for Hope, it is drag racing,” she said. “This is the fifth year for us. Overall, I believe (they have) donated through this event over $50,000 in the past four years."

She said owners Joe and Shawna Pettus are wonderful people. She is grateful for those who come out to support the cause.

"They come from all over the place and come in and race," she said. "We have all kinds of 50/50 and raffles and just about every vendor here is donating something to Camp Hope. Everyone here that’s a vendor had to pay a nice fee to sponsor on the back of the shirts."

Lucas explained that no staff at Camp Hope gets paid and that every dime that goes to Camp Hope stays with Camp Hope to help bring wounded soldiers here for outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. They just took a group of female veterans on a float trip in June.

Shawna Pettus praised the community's support for the effort to raise funds for Camp Hope.

“I’m always so impressed with how many show up for us and Camp Hope year after year,” she said. “We have such a supportive community for our veterans, the racers and spectators and the volunteers who believe in the cause.”

Pettus was optimistic that the event would have a large turnout and raise a large amount of funds for Camp Hope’s veterans.

“I am aiming for $20,000 today. Auto Plaza Group, this is what our culture is. It’s about community, the community supports us, and we give back.”

According to their website, Camp Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Any veteran wounded in the Global War on Terror is welcome to attend Camp Hope - all expenses paid - including travel. Camp Hope provides ADA-compliant cabins, food and supplies, and an attentive all-volunteer staff to accommodate veterans with almost any disability. For more information, www.camphopeusa.org

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

