The fifth annual Horsepower for Hope was held Saturday at the Bonne Terre Drag Strip to benefit Camp Hope.
Donna Lucas is the events coordinator with Camp Hope and explained how the event was set up to help wounded military veterans.
“Auto Plaza Group is sponsoring Horsepower for Hope, it is drag racing,” she said. “This is the fifth year for us. Overall, I believe (they have) donated through this event over $50,000 in the past four years."
She said owners Joe and Shawna Pettus are wonderful people. She is grateful for those who come out to support the cause.
"They come from all over the place and come in and race," she said. "We have all kinds of 50/50 and raffles and just about every vendor here is donating something to Camp Hope. Everyone here that’s a vendor had to pay a nice fee to sponsor on the back of the shirts."
Lucas explained that no staff at Camp Hope gets paid and that every dime that goes to Camp Hope stays with Camp Hope to help bring wounded soldiers here for outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. They just took a group of female veterans on a float trip in June.
Shawna Pettus praised the community's support for the effort to raise funds for Camp Hope.
“I’m always so impressed with how many show up for us and Camp Hope year after year,” she said. “We have such a supportive community for our veterans, the racers and spectators and the volunteers who believe in the cause.”
Pettus was optimistic that the event would have a large turnout and raise a large amount of funds for Camp Hope’s veterans.
“I am aiming for $20,000 today. Auto Plaza Group, this is what our culture is. It’s about community, the community supports us, and we give back.”
According to their website, Camp Hope is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Any veteran wounded in the Global War on Terror is welcome to attend Camp Hope - all expenses paid - including travel. Camp Hope provides ADA-compliant cabins, food and supplies, and an attentive all-volunteer staff to accommodate veterans with almost any disability. For more information, www.camphopeusa.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.