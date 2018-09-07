Anyone driving by the Farmington Airport a little before noon Friday might have been surprised to see two military helicopters sitting on the runway. The fact is that even the U.S. military has to bow to the remnants of a tropical cyclone making its way north from the Gulf Coast into the Midwest.
The 1138th Engineer Company (SAPPER), based out of Farmington's National Guard Armory and attached to the 35th Engineer Brigade based out of Fort Leonard Wood, were delayed when rainy weather temporarily grounded the Blackhawk helicopters from taking off for a training mission in Wappapello, located 17 miles northeast of Poplar Bluff.
About 100 feet away from the helicopters, the 93 soldiers that make up the company were taking advantage of the wait by enjoying some relaxation time on the tarmac. Standing nearby was the mission commander — St. Louis native First Lieutenant April Bruner who is stationed at Fort Leonard Wood.
“We’re getting ready to do a field training exercise this weekend where we will be going into our National Guard training site in Wappapello, Missouri, and will be conducting engineering support to counter mobility and mobility operations,” she said. “As a light SAPPER unit, when we operate we either get there by Blackhawk and we’re inserted into wherever our objective is or they will typically drop us off and we’ll walk however many miles we need to go to get where we’re going.
“The engineer support to mobility is we’re typically paired with a maneuver and infantry unit. We do mine clearance, breaching of obstacles and various things and we can also put obstacles in place. Engineers, and specifically SAPPER units, are combat engineers who work primarily with explosives.”
Bruner said the company is expecting to be dealing with a lot of rain with the impending weather already requiring an adjustment in the weekend schedule.
“We joke that our company mascot is the hellbender, which is an amphibious lizard,” she said. “Since we’re hellbenders and they’re aquatic, we’re just going to be in our natural environment this weekend.”
