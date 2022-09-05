Rain doesn’t dampen picnic

The chance of rain, and a few showers didn’t dampen the spirits at the Labor Day Picnic as guests flocked to the Desloge City Park for a weekend of riding rides, winning prizes, and enjoying a yearly tradition.

The picnic, hosted by the Desloge Chamber of Commerce, is a yearly tradition for the city. Rides, games, fair food, music, and a chance to shop at vendors, the picnic this year had something for everyone.

Chamber Director Cheri Henderson said even though there was a chance of rain, vendors were having one of the best years. Guests filled the park all four days, and the parade had a good size crowd under mostly cloudy skies.

Ashlyn Williams of Bonjour Babe Traveling Boutique and Musthave Macarons and More said the picnic had been good for the businesses. Williams had been a little worried about the rain, but while the rain had for the most part stayed away, turnout had been good.

“I think that was kind of like worrying for everyone, but it turned out good, and I’m glad the rain held off,” said Williams.

On Friday night, the picnic opened at 5 p.m. with the carnival, beer garden, and vendors opening up. Guests were also able to take a look at Jeeps and ORVs presented by the Lead Belt Jeepers and sponsored by Midwest Sports Center. Voted 2022 Parkland’s Best Local Band, Sweetwater Holler, started off the musical acts for the picnic with a mix of country, blues, and rock music. Even with a light drizzle, guests came out to enjoy the picnic.

A rainy Saturday morning didn’t stop the events scheduled for the day. Events started off with the 5k run and one mile fun run. This year the run was sponsored by the Dravet Syndrome Foundation. Dravet Syndrome, according to the foundation, is a rare and uncontrollable form of epilepsy which can cause uncontrollable seizures, developmental, physical, and cognitive delays along with other issues. About 20% of children with Dravet Syndrome do not make it to adulthood.

The event raised a total of $8,452.45, all of which will be used to help benefit research and help fight for a cure.

While other events started a little later on Saturday, the day still saw plenty of guests shopping at vendors, riding rides, and enjoying events. At 2 p.m., the picnic opened back up for the day with music starting at 2:30 p.m., including performers such as the Hunter Hathcoat Band, the Outsiders, and Shannon Cox. O’Dell’s Dance Studio also presented the street dance, where anyone was able to participate. The car show, presented by the LIFE Center and sponsored by Pettus Automotive, was also on Saturday, with the winner being a 1938 Cadillac LaSalle.

Sunday morning began with a church Service, presented by the Desloge First Baptist Church at the gazebo, where Bradford Laubinger, senior pastor, led the service with a reading from Matthew. The vendors, carnival, and beer garden all opened at 11 a.m., while the Motorcycle Show sponsored by K. Buckley Towing & Recovery and presented by the Parkland Cycle Servants lasted until 2 p.m. Music included The Berry Brothers, Midnight Special, and the Johnathan Braddy Band.

Monday was the biggest day for the picnic. Kicking the day off was the annual Labor Day Parade, which started at the North County Middle School and ended at the North County Parkside. The parade, celebrating Mineral Area College’s centennial, featured Grand Marshal Dr. Kevin White, MAC professor and Music Department coordinator. The parade also featured Kirby the Cardinal, multiple MAC students and staff, as well as the North County Middle School and High School cheerleaders, Raider Regiment Band, and the Raiderettes.

At 11 a.m. was the Flag Raising Ceremony at the gazebo, as well as the Antique Tractor Show. The Cake Walk, presented by First State Community Bank, was at noon, and Good Time Oldies (GTO) took the stage for the majority of the day.

The main sponsors for the picnic include First State Community Bank, Henderson for Missouri, Bryant Restoration, Unico Bank, Hefner Furniture and Appliance, Hub’s Pub, and Mineral Area Well Services. Spradling Pavilion was sponsored by Vicky Crocker Realty.