 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Rain doesn’t dampen picnic

  • Updated
  • 0
Guests riding the Cobra

While there was a threat of rain during the entire Labor Day Weekend, it did not seem to dampen activities as crowds filled the Desloge City Park. Cheri Henderson, chamber executive director, said it seemed as though vendors were having one of the best Labor Day Picnics in years. 

 Danielle Thurman

The chance of rain, and a few showers didn’t dampen the spirits at the Labor Day Picnic as guests flocked to the Desloge City Park for a weekend of riding rides, winning prizes, and enjoying a yearly tradition.

2022 Labor Day Parade 39.jpg

Kirby the Cardinal visits with children along the Desloge Labor Day Parade route Monday morning. Many Mineral Area College students and staff took part in the parade to celebrate their 100th birthday. 

The picnic, hosted by the Desloge Chamber of Commerce, is a yearly tradition for the city. Rides, games, fair food, music, and a chance to shop at vendors, the picnic this year had something for everyone.

Chamber Director Cheri Henderson said even though there was a chance of rain, vendors were having one of the best years. Guests filled the park all four days, and the parade had a good size crowd under mostly cloudy skies.

Ashlyn Williams of Bonjour Babe Traveling Boutique and Musthave Macarons and More said the picnic had been good for the businesses. Williams had been a little worried about the rain, but while the rain had for the most part stayed away, turnout had been good.

People are also reading…

“I think that was kind of like worrying for everyone, but it turned out good, and I’m glad the rain held off,” said Williams.

On Friday night, the picnic opened at 5 p.m. with the carnival, beer garden, and vendors opening up. Guests were also able to take a look at Jeeps and ORVs presented by the Lead Belt Jeepers and sponsored by Midwest Sports Center. Voted 2022 Parkland’s Best Local Band, Sweetwater Holler, started off the musical acts for the picnic with a mix of country, blues, and rock music. Even with a light drizzle, guests came out to enjoy the picnic.

A rainy Saturday morning didn’t stop the events scheduled for the day. Events started off with the 5k run and one mile fun run. This year the run was sponsored by the Dravet Syndrome Foundation. Dravet Syndrome, according to the foundation, is a rare and uncontrollable form of epilepsy which can cause uncontrollable seizures, developmental, physical, and cognitive delays along with other issues. About 20% of children with Dravet Syndrome do not make it to adulthood.

The event raised a total of $8,452.45, all of which will be used to help benefit research and help fight for a cure.

While other events started a little later on Saturday, the day still saw plenty of guests shopping at vendors, riding rides, and enjoying events. At 2 p.m., the picnic opened back up for the day with music starting at 2:30 p.m., including performers such as the Hunter Hathcoat Band, the Outsiders, and Shannon Cox. O’Dell’s Dance Studio also presented the street dance, where anyone was able to participate. The car show, presented by the LIFE Center and sponsored by Pettus Automotive, was also on Saturday, with the winner being a 1938 Cadillac LaSalle.

Sunday morning began with a church Service, presented by the Desloge First Baptist Church at the gazebo, where Bradford Laubinger, senior pastor, led the service with a reading from Matthew. The vendors, carnival, and beer garden all opened at 11 a.m., while the Motorcycle Show sponsored by K. Buckley Towing & Recovery and presented by the Parkland Cycle Servants lasted until 2 p.m. Music included The Berry Brothers, Midnight Special, and the Johnathan Braddy Band.

Monday was the biggest day for the picnic. Kicking the day off was the annual Labor Day Parade, which started at the North County Middle School and ended at the North County Parkside. The parade, celebrating Mineral Area College’s centennial, featured Grand Marshal Dr. Kevin White, MAC professor and Music Department coordinator. The parade also featured Kirby the Cardinal, multiple MAC students and staff, as well as the North County Middle School and High School cheerleaders, Raider Regiment Band, and the Raiderettes.

At 11 a.m. was the Flag Raising Ceremony at the gazebo, as well as the Antique Tractor Show. The Cake Walk, presented by First State Community Bank, was at noon, and Good Time Oldies (GTO) took the stage for the majority of the day.

The main sponsors for the picnic include First State Community Bank, Henderson for Missouri, Bryant Restoration, Unico Bank, Hefner Furniture and Appliance, Hub’s Pub, and Mineral Area Well Services. Spradling Pavilion was sponsored by Vicky Crocker Realty.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Water siphoned from city's hydrant

Water siphoned from city's hydrant

An unidentified man was caught Wednesday morning taking water from a hydrant he was not given permission by the city to tap, according to Farm…

Daffron named interim city admin

Daffron named interim city admin

After being nominated by Desloge Mayor David Shaw and approved by the Board of Aldermen, City Clerk Stephanie Daffron has been named the inter…

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News