Raising bees in the Parkland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The purpose of the class is to take a non-beekeeper and, by November, get them prepared to be able to take care of a colony and overwinter it so that in the second year, they can increase their honey production,” said Politte. “The first year of beekeeping, you’re not going to have that much honey production because you’re establishing your hive.”

He said a colony begins with a very small number of bees and they have to spend a lot of energy building comb and gathering resources to be able to survive the first winter.

“That’s what this class is about,” he added. “Getting people confident and skill-proficient enough to know what to look for and to know where to get help if they need it so their colonies will survive and thrive in the second year, and they’ll be swimming in honey.”

Politte explained that they established an apiary at the college consisting of four hives. This allows class participants to learn techniques first-hand.

The first class was spent learning about basic equipment, hive set-up, resources, the organization, and connections within the beekeeping community. Classes get more technical as the year goes on.