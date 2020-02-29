Raising bees in the Parkland

As spring inches closer and closer, the presence of local honey bees becomes more noticeable, signaling yet another year of growth. A growing number of people are becoming enthused with honey bees and the Parkland Beekeepers Association has been a valuable local hub for those interested in learning to raise bee colonies of their own.
Partnering with Mineral Area College, the association is helping local people interested in beekeeping acquire the skills they need to get their hives started and thriving.
Beekeepers, also known as apiarists, are individuals that keep and maintain beehives, and the local beekeeping scene is very active. These days, more and more people seem to be drawn to the science and art of caring for their own beehives. However, it takes dedication and knowledge to maintain a honey bee colony safely.
The Parkland Beekeepers Association has been in existence for more than 20 years, meeting at different locations over the years. The group currently holds meetings on the third Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m., in MAC’s North College Center. During the monthly meetings, members hear from guest speakers who come from all over the state to talk about different beekeeping topics.
Membership fees run $25 per year, but anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings whether or not they are a member or even a beekeeper.
Before the beekeeping season kicks off, the association holds a workshop in January where members discuss new developments and equipment, beginning to focus on the coming months of caring for their hives.
The group began a partnership with MAC’s Continuing Education Department in 2014 to offer a Beginning Beekeeper’s class.
Association President Larry Moses said that he encourages people to take their time with the learning process but also learn by doing.
“I personally attended Parkland Beekeepers meetings for a whole year before I got bees,” said Moses.
He said he was apprehensive about getting started, but the founder of the association, Mary Reid, told him that the best experience and education comes from working with the bees.
“So that’s what we’re trying to get new people to do now,” explained Moses. “Read a little bit before you get the bees, come to our beginning beekeeper’s workshop, get your bees and come to this monthly meeting where you can really learn the stepping stones of what you need to do.”
The class is free to any association member and meets on the first Tuesday of each month, February through November, in the college’s Agricultural Department. Class participants receive instruction from retired educator and beekeeping instructor, Ray Politte.
“The purpose of the class is to take a non-beekeeper and, by November, get them prepared to be able to take care of a colony and overwinter it so that in the second year, they can increase their honey production,” said Politte. “The first year of beekeeping, you’re not going to have that much honey production because you’re establishing your hive.”
He said a colony begins with a very small number of bees and they have to spend a lot of energy building comb and gathering resources to be able to survive the first winter.
“That’s what this class is about,” he added. “Getting people confident and skill-proficient enough to know what to look for and to know where to get help if they need it so their colonies will survive and thrive in the second year, and they’ll be swimming in honey.”
Politte explained that they established an apiary at the college consisting of four hives. This allows class participants to learn techniques first-hand.
The first class was spent learning about basic equipment, hive set-up, resources, the organization, and connections within the beekeeping community. Classes get more technical as the year goes on.
Rich White graduated from the beginner’s class in 2017 and now serves as the association secretary. White had never had his hands in a beehive just three years ago but now has approximately 40 hives.
“I killed a lot of bees between then and now,” said White when asked how difficult the learning process was for him. “You read [the learning materials], try to understand it, and apply it the best you can.
“When you put it into practice, that’s where the proof is at,” White explained. “Either you understood it, or you misunderstood a little something.”
MAC’s Agricultural Department Head Chad Follis said he thought the class was an excellent learning tool. He said he would love to see the program expanded to be a part of the department’s livestock production courses in the future.
The beginner’s class offered by the association can be a foot in the door to an entire community of support and resources. Members of the association share their experiences with each other and exchange advice on raising a healthy colony. Members also compete to produce the best hives and honey.
The association holds a honey-tasting contest each November where members bring in honey that their bees have made to be sampled by a judging committee. Politte said that some members have even gone on to state and nation tasting competitions with the honey produced in their local hives.
In addition to hosting contests and providing entry-level instruction classes, workshops, and monthly meetings, the Parkland Beekeepers Association offers its members assistance by means of equipment rentals, mentoring, and online information.
For more information about the Parkland Beekeepers Association, visit their website at parklandbeekeepersassociation.org.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com