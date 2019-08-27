St. Francois County’s new take on Relay for Life, Rally for a Cure, brought hundreds of people to Bonne Terre’s Knights of Columbus Hall Saturday night to raise money, enjoy music and magic, and most importantly, support the efforts of American Cancer Society to offer care and a cure to those suffering from the disease.
Seven teams raised money this year, including Breast Friends, Turner Chevrolet-Cadillac, Health Direct Pharmacy, Sparks of Hope Store 95, Survivors for Life, Red Wings of Hope and MAC Relay for Life. According to Shanna Hayes, community development manager, about $50,000 is expected to have been raised after the final dollars and cents are added up.
The brightly-lit hall had a festive air, with magician DJ Edwards providing hilarious entertainment when DJ Parker and Déjà vu took a break from filling the room with good music. Cancer survivors, those still battling cancer, family and friends chatted and visited, bidding on silent-auction baskets and purchasing luminaria in honor of those who are still fighting, and those who lost their battle.
Members of team Breast Friends decorated their tables with balloons, pictures, and albums filled with photos of Relays gone by. Teammate Jeanne Byers wanted everyone to know, a wig shop is still going strong in the Walgreens Pharmacy near the corner of Karsch and Washington streets in Farmington.
“It’s so important to get the word out,” she said. “These wigs are there for anyone who needs them.”
At Byers’ table, Janice Coleman and Cheryl Ferguson reminisced lightheartedly together as they recounted Coleman’s diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, which is now in remission.
“I just knew something was wrong, I kept getting these weird bumps on my head,” Coleman said. “But the doctor kept saying, ‘No, it’s probably nothing, but if you want us to take a look, we’ll have to biopsy it.’ Later, he fell all over himself, apologizing for doubting me.”
Ferguson, who struggled with uterine cancer, said she remembered driving Coleman to her appointment the day the doctor gave the diagnosis, and she and Coleman looked at each other and exclaimed, “Yes!”
“I was just so relieved.” Coleman said. “The not-knowing was the worst part. We both knew something was up. Once I could name it, I could get busy and beat it.”
Brenda Spruill of Farmington, who was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2016 and got out of surgery six weeks ago, said she was grateful for the new format of the annual ACS effort, which had been happening as an overnight walkathon for the past 22 summers.
“This is so nice,” she said. “I love that we’re not outside sweating with the bugs and the heat. I’m not sure I could’ve taken it, I wouldn’t have been able to come.”
Spruill said, with the support of the people in her Annapolis church, Open Door House of Prayer, she feels optimistic about the future.
“There are days when I feel myself getting too much into myself,” she said. “That’s why I have to stay busy, get out and see people, keep my faith in God strong. And I rely on my church family so much. It doesn’t matter if I have to be driven to an appointment in St. Louis at 6 o’clock in the morning, they’re there for me. I’m blessed. Sometimes I don’t always feel like it, but I work hard to get myself out of my head.”
Stephanie Hadfield, senior community development manager for ACS North, told the crowd she remembered looking at a pink sunset once, at the moment she learned a friend and staunch ACS supporter had died from her cancer.
“I look forward to the day when pink is just a color and it’s not something associated with this terrible disease,” she said. “Your generosity this year helps us be effective for everyone with cancer, right here in SFC, across the nation, and around the globe.”
Hadfield said ACS has funded $4.8 billion in cancer research since 1946. She said 16 grants totaling $8.8 million are helping ACS-funded research in St. Louis.
ACS’s national, 24/7 helpline handles more than 1.3 million calls and live chats from those seeking help, support and resources, with more than 20,000 of those calls from residents here in Missouri, Hadfield said.
“We help give patients rides to appointments, finding a free place to stay when they’re seeking treatment far from home and our Hope Lodges are across the US,” she said. “In 2018 in St. Louis, we had over 2,700 patients and caregivers stay in Hope Lodge for free, equal to 18,000-night stays. That’s a cost-savings of $3.1 million to patients and their families … Because of your investment in us, we’ll continue to make progress. We’ve accomplished a lot, but there’s still so much more to do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.