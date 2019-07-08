According to the American Cancer Society, this year an estimated 1.3 million people in the U.S. will participate in more than 2,000 events to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.
“Funds raised support the American Cancer Society 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo. By joining American Cancer Society events, you can help attack cancer from every angle,” said Shanna Hayes of the American Cancer Society.
For many years, residents of St. Francois County have come to recognize and anticipate the annual Relay For Life.
This year the American Cancer Society is trying a new event in St. Francois County with the first ever “Rally for a Cure” scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 24. The event is hosted by the American Cancer Society in conjunction with Parkland Health Center.
Hayes said the group is calling on all volunteers and teams to come out and stand shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them.
“The Rally for a Cure Campaign starts now,” said Hayes. “We will rally and campaign up until Aug. 24 when we have our big celebration event. Our goal is to get new community leaders and businesses involved in the fight against cancer.”
On Aug. 24, the group and volunteers will come together and celebrate their efforts in raising money for the cause. This will be a ticketed event and will be held at Knights of Columbus Hall on Berry Road in Bonne Terre.
“This is an opportunity where everyone can come together to celebrate our local cancer survivors and remember those we have lost to cancer, all while contributing to the cause,” said Hayes.
The event will include a catered dinner, entertainment, silent auction, and a special luminaria HOPE walk to conclude the night. Hayes said that all local cancer survivors will be given a free ticket to the event. There are also tickets and sponsorship opportunities available.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event lasting until 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 a person or $200 a table.
“This event is more than just an unforgettable night out, it raises money to support the American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives from this terrible disease that has affected so many in our area,” said Hayes.
To learn more about Rally for a Cure, and register a team, visit relayforlife.org/stfrancoiscomo or email Shanna Hayes at shanna.hayes@cancer.org
Tickets for the Aug. 24 celebration event can be purchased online at crowdrise.com/rallyforacure
