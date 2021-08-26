Rare chance to see Big Boy this weekend

Fredericktown resident Ralph Hughes grew up hearing stories of trains. In fact, the whistle’s lonesome sound announcing the train’s presence is something he vividly recalls from when he stayed with his Grandmother Hughes in Knob Lick.
Hughes has been interested in trains since then. The local author recently published a book titled “The Railroads of Southeast Missouri: Volume I.”
Big Boy No. 4014 – the largest operating steam locomotive – is traveling through Missouri this weekend. Hughes hopes to catch a glimpse of the locomotive at Poplar Bluff Friday afternoon.
“I am a train nut,” said Hughes, “and this may be the last time for some people to see a steam locomotive in operation on the main line.”
Union Pacific owns the line that the locomotive will travel on and cross from Poplar Bluff to Scott City to Chester, Ill. The only way to get from Scott City to Chester is to cross over the Thebes Bridge, a truss bridge built in 1905. The bridge is 3,959 feet overall in length and 104 feet in height above the Mississippi River.
Hughes said he’s excited to get to see the 4014, which is classified as a Big Boy because it is one inch short of being 133 feet long.
“What person in their right mind would not like to see this train in action?” he asked. “It is history on 24 wheels.”
Hughes hopes a friend will be able to join him to witness a piece of history rolling by.
The first scheduled stop in Missouri is on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in Poplar Bluff. The train leaves at 8 a.m. from Poplar Bluff on Saturday morning to travel about an hour to Scott City.
The train’s next stop in Chester, Ill., is about an hour away from Scott City.
The train’s next stop is in St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, but there is no public access until Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can take a walk-through tour of the locomotive and buy souvenirs at the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center, the city’s bus and rail terminal.
The last Missouri stops for the train are through Tuesday evening.
The Big Boy 4014 is stopping in about 100 communities along its route from Montana to Wyoming.
According to the Union Pacific Steam Schedule, Big Boy No. 4014 left from Cheyenne, Mont., on Aug. 5 en route through 10 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.
The train will be on display in only five locations for walk-through tours in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston, Texas; New Orleans, La.; St. Louis; and Denver, Colo. Parking at overnight stops and display locations is limited.
After the Denver, Colo., stop on Labor Day weekend, the train and its crew return back to Cheyenne with arrival time estimated at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 7.
The history of the Big Boy No. 4014 dates back more than 40 years. According to Union Pacific’s website, 25 Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad to haul freight. The first train began operating in 1941.
There are eight remaining Big Boy 4014s. One is located in the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood. Big Boy 4014 will travel past the museum on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
The museum’s website is calling the brief union of its housed Big Boy 4014 with the traveling locomotive “The Dream Team of Steam!” Museum guests are welcome to park at the entrance/Lot 1 of the museum in order to catch a glimpse of the massive train as it travels past the site. The museum will open at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. Guests may pay regular admission to enjoy the museum for the day and to see Big Boy 4014 pass by that morning. For information, call 314-965-6885.
Big Boy No. 4014 was retired in 1961. After the locomotive was reacquired from California in 2013, it was relocated in Cheyenne to undergo a long restoration process.
This special train returned to service in May 2019 in honor of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.
The massive locomotives are 132 feet long and weigh 1.2 million pounds. Because of their extended length, the frames of these trains are articulated, or “hinged,” to allow them to negotiate curves. These locomotives operated usually between Utah and Wyoming.
Today, there are seven Big Boys displayed in the cities of St. Louis; Dallas, Texas; Omaha, Neb.; Denver, Colo.; Scranton, Penn.; Green Bay, Wisc.; and Cheyenne, Wy.
Spectators are able to take photographs at whistle-stops – or brief pauses along the route for routine maintenance but are required to stay back at least 25 feet from the tracks.
Train enthusiasts can follow the locomotive’s up-to-date traveling progress at https://www.up.com/forms/steam-trace.cfm.
For insider information from Union Pacific, including video access, train schedules and stops, and more, join the Steam Club at https://www.up.com/heritage/steam/club/index.htm.
