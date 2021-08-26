Rare chance to see Big Boy this weekend

Fredericktown resident Ralph Hughes grew up hearing stories of trains. In fact, the whistle’s lonesome sound announcing the train’s presence is something he vividly recalls from when he stayed with his Grandmother Hughes in Knob Lick.

Hughes has been interested in trains since then. The local author recently published a book titled “The Railroads of Southeast Missouri: Volume I.”

Big Boy No. 4014 – the largest operating steam locomotive – is traveling through Missouri this weekend. Hughes hopes to catch a glimpse of the locomotive at Poplar Bluff Friday afternoon.

“I am a train nut,” said Hughes, “and this may be the last time for some people to see a steam locomotive in operation on the main line.”

Union Pacific owns the line that the locomotive will travel on and cross from Poplar Bluff to Scott City to Chester, Ill. The only way to get from Scott City to Chester is to cross over the Thebes Bridge, a truss bridge built in 1905. The bridge is 3,959 feet overall in length and 104 feet in height above the Mississippi River.

Hughes said he’s excited to get to see the 4014, which is classified as a Big Boy because it is one inch short of being 133 feet long.