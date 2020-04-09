Ready to go back to school

Several Fredericktown teachers, like students and parents, are adjusting to life outside the classroom walls.
Fredericktown Elementary School teacher Nina Davis said it has been difficult due to many families living outside of internet services, but most classrooms have a communication system in place. She said some classes are using Seesaw, Remind, Bloomz, Zoom or Class Dojo.
"We update them as much as possible and try to find fun new things to do," Davis said. "We answer any questions that they have and of course live for the photos and videos."
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Teacher Cassandra Mills said as soon as she was notified the schools would temporarily close she began researching how other countries handled remote learning with their students.
"We were very concerned about sending our kids home with work and no support to complete it," Mills said. "We were also concerned with students having someone to report to if something was happening in their lives."
Mills said staff deeply care for their kids as if they were their own family. She said by the Tuesday before they left, the 6th grade team had a plan to keep in contact with their kids using Zoom.
Fredericktown Intermediate School Teacher Shannon Hovis said contact with her students has been few and far between.
While Mills said she has an average of five kids per day contact with with assignment questions. She said Zoom has been great because it has a screen sharing option so she can walk the students through each step with visuals and work out the problems with them.
Fredericktown High School Teacher Kelli Nicholson said students know that if they are struggling the teachers are there to support them in any way they can.
"Students have contacted me with questions and I have gotten back with them right away," Nicholson said. "It has really enabled me to provide individualized feedback. We have been enjoying getting to know what learning looks like in this digital age."
Hovis said she has had a few students email questions and use Google Classroom. She said she sent a video of herself earlier last week to tell them how much she misses them.
"I posted a fun survey on Google Classroom to see how my students were doing and I've been encouraging them to send me pet pics via email," Nicholson said. "When they do, I always send a picture of one of my dogs back."
"I think everyone is having difficulty adjusting, this is a huge change in all our lives," Mills said. "The important thing is that we are there for each other through this."
Mills said they have such a wonderful district, community and students to help get them through these times.
"The school stepped up right away and before they left they had paper packets of work, I trained my students how to use Zoom to contact me, and we had a plan in place to get meals to students in need," Mills said. "I contacted parents by phone who had students absent on the last day of class so they were aware of what opportunities kids would have."
Mills said staff has been working extra hours each day training and researching how to better support their kids through this transition.
"They even send us some fun things that they have found to share with the group," Davis said. "A lot of the parents are doing a great job of having them cook with them, getting them outside and physically active. One parent was even having her kiddos learn how to write letters since they couldn't get out and about."
"I think they are adjusting the best they can right now," Hovis said. "I think it's more the parents are having difficulty adjusting because several parents have different age kids and are trying to work, fix dinner, take care of the family and do their school work with them."
Hovis said she has not had to talk to many parents, so she has not had to give any pep talks. She said she has heard several parents on social media talking about having to figure out how to manage the newness.
"I have gotten some feedback from the kids and some pictures of final projects which has been pretty cool because we don't have all the time during the school year to do these fun activities like we wish we could," Hovis said. "I miss being at work! I miss my students! I miss my coworkers. I just miss my everyday routine."
Davis said everyone is having a tough time adjusting to not seeing friends and getting daily hugs but, for the younger ones, the work load has not been difficult.
"We wanted to make sure we sent them home with a structured idea," Davis said. "So much of what we do in the elementary requires the teacher, the students and hands on learning. At this age, we learn best when we move, sing and interact with our peers."
Davis said they send videos to help expand on topics they are learning. She said some teachers have tried recording themselves reading or showing their homes and families.
"All through the day students and parents can contact any of us and we are all willing to answer questions for their other classes as well," Mills said. "I have even helped younger siblings with questions."
Mills said she held three info sharing trainings last week with teachers across the district and more opportunities for support will be available to parents and students as they work out the best practices to help students.
"I think we would all say their smiling faces and those 'aha' moments is what we miss the most," Davis said. "This time is the best time of the year for our littles."
Davis said these last couple months of the school year are the best in the elementary school.
"All of the things that we have been teaching them seem to click, and the learning that takes place in the spring is phenomenal," Davis said. "We are missing that! We are missing watching their little minds grow."
Mills said she has been working on a few demos and dance challenges which she plans to release soon as a way to keep students engaged.
"Their mental health is just as important to me as their education," Mills said. "I am trying to keep some humor in my challenges."
When asked what she misses the most about not being in school, Mills said everything.
Hovis said she is thankful and fortunate to work for the Fredericktown School District. She said she just wants to close her eyes, wake up and all of this to be behind us and be back to normal.
"This time is not like any other time in the past," Hovis said. "This does not feel like summer vacation, it doesn't feel like Christmas break, spring break etc. I think you could ask any teacher out there and they would tell you the same thing, they are ready to get back in the classroom, get back to their class that they love and teach and do their jobs."
"My students are like my family," Mills said. "I get excited each day to go to school. I couldn't ask for a more rewarding job. I miss seeing them, I miss the hugs, their stories, doing labs, dancing with them in the halls, being there through their hard times and their celebrations. It's far more than just science, it's being blessed to be a part of their lives on a daily basis."
"It is so important we stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines right now," Nicholson said. "That said, I'm looking forward to returning to school and seeing my students' faces.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.