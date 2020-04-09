Ready to go back to school

"The school stepped up right away and before they left they had paper packets of work, I trained my students how to use Zoom to contact me, and we had a plan in place to get meals to students in need," Mills said. "I contacted parents by phone who had students absent on the last day of class so they were aware of what opportunities kids would have."

Mills said staff has been working extra hours each day training and researching how to better support their kids through this transition.

"They even send us some fun things that they have found to share with the group," Davis said. "A lot of the parents are doing a great job of having them cook with them, getting them outside and physically active. One parent was even having her kiddos learn how to write letters since they couldn't get out and about."

"I think they are adjusting the best they can right now," Hovis said. "I think it's more the parents are having difficulty adjusting because several parents have different age kids and are trying to work, fix dinner, take care of the family and do their school work with them."

Hovis said she has not had to talk to many parents, so she has not had to give any pep talks. She said she has heard several parents on social media talking about having to figure out how to manage the newness.