Seventy students received diplomas Friday evening during the commencement ceremony at West County High School.
The ceremony began as the Class of 2019 descended down the stairs to the floor of the gymnasium, making their way in pairs to their seats as “Pomp and Circumstance,” was performed by the West County High School band and directed by Darren Cordray.
West County School Board President Shawn Meinershagen took to the podium first to recognize administration and staff members who will be retiring this year.
“I just want to take a minute to honor a few of the people that spent their career dedicated to the pursuit of excellence here at West County. We don't typically recognize anyone at graduation other than the graduating class because it's truly their night. This is not a typical situation,” said Meinershagen. “We've had the same administration for the last 16 years...”
Meinershagen had fond words to say about each of the retiring faculty members which included school counselor Jennifer Seabourne, high school math teacher Georgina Duncan, high school principal Eric Moyers, and district superintendent Stacy Stevens.
The band then performed a musical selection, “The Ayres of Agincourt.”
Following the band's performance, a photo slideshow of the Class of 2019 was shown, with a photo of each student as a child alongside the student’s senior photo, illustrating just how far the seniors had come during their time spent in the West County School District.
Choir director Ryan Hassell then led the crowd in the “West County School Song” followed by the High School Choir performing “This Is Me.”
Next, the senior recognition portion of the ceremony took place.
First, Math teacher and National Honors Society sponsor Crystal Cavelli introduced members of the National Honors Society.
Next, Co-Student Body President Lillyann Swyers provided an introduction for the valedictorian and salutatorian.
First to the podium was this year’s Salutatorian Mikayla Ann Sherrill.
“On the morning of Thursday, August 17, 2006, we left the comfort and security of our mother’s warm embrace to take our first steps in what would be the most defining 13 years of our lives,” said Sherrill. “Unbeknownst to us, we would laugh, cry, struggle, and triumph.
“Sitting before me are not only my peers but my friends. I've come to know so many of you on a personal level and for that, I am so grateful,” Sherrill said. “...I could not ask for a better support system.”
Sherrill continued reminiscing about shared experiences and notable moments throughout their 13 years at the school. She then thanked everyone who had helped her along the way and played influential roles in helping her get to where she stood that day.
Lastly, she ended saying, “...as I look out before me I see the future, our future. So congratulation Class of 2019 - let's make history,” said Sherrill.
Valedictorian Jordan Sevens took to the podium next. “Well we're in the endgame now,” Stevens began. “...In four years, we have gone from kids who had no idea what it means to be adults to, well, actual adults who are ready to go out into the world … and we have a lot of people to thank for that.
“...Our parents who not only raised us, but probably had a hand in raising our friends as well, and our teachers who acted as second parents on a daily basis,” said Stevens. “Now we venture out into the world.
“Some of us will go back to school, some of us will start working, and some of us will serve our country. Whatever you choose, it will be a big change to what you are used to now but, I have no doubt that each one of you has the capacity to do something great,” Stevens said.
Following the speeches from the Sherrill and Stevens, recognition was given to those who have made the commitment to serving the country by joining the armed services. Recognized were Cassandra Miller who will be serving in the United States Navy and Aaron Steel who has already begun service in the United States Marines. Steel was able to receive his diploma a week early in a special ceremony.
Next, scholarship recipients were recognized by counselor Seabourn. A total of 46 West County seniors received various scholarships, some of whom received multiple scholarships.
Superintendent Stevens then went slightly off-script by asking all of the students to stand together in order to get a photo of the last group of students he had worked with.
The diplomas were then handed out to the graduates.
Having received their diplomas, the students turned the tassels on their caps and were presented as official graduates of the West County School District, at which point the air was filled with thrown caps and spouts of silly string as the new graduates celebrated having achieved one of life’s largest milestones.
The West County High School Graduating Class of 2019 included Chayton Dale Akers, Brady Anderson Asher, Abigail Elizabeth Barton, Logan James Blair, Toby Michael Bohnenkamp, Grace Mae Bone, Matthew Robert Borghesi II, David James Buesking, Carson Quinn Clabaugh, Tylor James Cross, Spencer Allen Daly, Autum Renay Dane, Alyszia Ann DeWett, Hannah Lynn Dimercurio, Allison Christine Drennen, Jonathan Paul Fox, Zachary Paul Francis, Destiny Dawn Galvan, Tayton Chase Hampton, Desirae Lynn Hayes, Rachel Terese Hedgecorth, Alexis Nicole Herrera, Margaret Virginia Hull, Matthew Scott Jarrett, Hailey Nicole Jenkerson, Michael Keith Jenkerson, Anthony Joseph Landrigan, Charles Austin Lee, Karolynn Grace Lewis, Bridget Ann Lovelace, Jacob Allen Lybarger, Hayleigh Marie Marlow, Amber Lynn McLeod, Dake Xavier McRaven, Rebekka Alexandria McSpadden, Riley Jo McWilliams, Erika Lynn Meinershagen, Ivy Grace Meinershagen, Brittany Rose Middleton, Cassandra Marie Miller, Lauren Arlene Louise Moore, Gregory Herusel Moyers, Joseph Michael Neeley, Peyton Joseph Nipper, Emma Jean Porterfield, Katlyn Marie Reeves, Ryan Alan Retzer, Hayden Charles Roney, Hunter William Roney, Octavia Viola-Marie Renshaw, Mikayla Ann Sherrill, John Tyler Simily, Alexis Dawn Slocum, Ian Joseph Smith, Tabreena Audrey Smith, Kenneth Lewis Sneed Jr., Aaron Michael Steel, Hannah Jo Stegall, Jordan Brianne Stevens, Caroline Marie Stief, McKenzie Alannia Swan, LillyAnn Mechelle Swyers, Angela Mary Thompson, Emily Ann Thurman, Courtney Madeline Tripp, Jennifer Marie Tucker, Haylee Ann Watson, Skyla Ann Watson, Dakota Jean Williams, Jaren Trey Wishon, Cheyenne Renee Young.
