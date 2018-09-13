Anticipation is building around the Central School District as Thursday morning’s homecoming festivities and parade draws nearer, beginning a day that will end with the queen coronation and big game.
High School Student Council Sponsor Alex Redecker said the days leading up to and including homecoming day make up “spirit week,” during which time Central students show their school spirit with themed days.
“We have a spirit week where the student council picks a theme for each day,” Redecker said. “Monday was pajama and bad hair day. Tuesday was ‘hip or hick’ day, where they dressed either as a college hipster or a country bumpkin.
“Wednesday was ‘walking yearbook day,’ which I’d never heard of. The kids wore white T-shirts and everyone signs them, so they have a souvenir. Tomorrow is tacky tourist or backwards day, and then Friday is always Rebel red, white and blue day.”
Students have also been busy voting for homecoming queen, Redecker said, with 20 members of the court this year representing clubs and classes. The student body votes to select the final five candidates, with the football team then selecting the final winner.
Student council, meanwhile, sorted 2,000 homecoming T-shirts and delivered them across the district.
The real festivities, however, will begin on Friday and won’t end until well after the sun goes down.
“On Friday, the kids will get here and check-in in the morning,” Redecker said. “Actually, a lot of kids get here at 6 in the morning. They’ll set their trucks out there, get their grills going and cook a bunch of stuff. Then, at 8 we’ll get released from first hour and go out to the football field where we’ll have some big class-against-class activities.”
Among those activities, he said, will be a scavenger hunt, donut-eating contest, tug-of-war and a football relay with all of the student grades competing against the teachers.
“After that, they release all the kids and we go do the grilling,” he said. “We’ll have basketball in the white gym, volleyball in the field house, they sell a bunch of different stuff all over the place, there’ll be video games in the cellar and movies in the auditorium — they break up and do all kinds of stuff.”
The homecoming parade will kick off at 2 p.m., with a 1 p.m. lineup near Central Elementary. The parade will follow a route down West Main Street, turning onto Science Street and back toward the high school. This year’s theme for the parade is “Sweets,” with prizes being awarded to the best-decorated vehicles.
Lineup for coronation will begin at 6:15 p.m., with the big football game following at 7 p.m. This year’s homecoming game will see the Central Rebels facing Confluence Prep’s Titans. Following the game, student council will host a student dance that will last until approximately midnight.
