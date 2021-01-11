Record-breaking year for Ericka Wade Foundation

“Then to not only raise the money we would normally raise, but to end up raising more than we ever have in any other years, it's pretty amazing,” he said.

This was also the biggest year for the number of participants and sponsors, Bates said, and it all wouldn’t be possible without them.

“It's really all about the people that show up and run or walk every year,” he added. “We have so many people that come each and every year. We have several people that have been to all of the races we put on. And the sponsors, as well; what they donate to us, that allows us to put the race on.”

Bates said they are hoping to make their 10th event the biggest one yet.

“(We’re) just looking forward to seeing everybody out there next year,” he said. “And again, (we) just really appreciate everybody's support.”

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

