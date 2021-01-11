Record-breaking year for Ericka Wade Foundation

The year Ericka Wade would have turned 30 was a record-breaking year for the foundation started in her honor.
The Ericka Wade Foundation (EWF) presented a check for $17,000 to Shriners Hospital just before the end of 2020.
The biggest year yet also helped the foundation eclipse the $100,000 mark. Since 2012, the EWF has raised a little more than $100,000 for Shriners Hospital for Children-St. Louis.
Brian Bates, Ericka’s brother and EWF member, said it meant so much to accomplish all of this on her 30th birthday.
“We do all of this because she was such a kind and giving person,” he said. “We’re trying to continue that.”
Ericka’s family started the foundation after she was murdered in 2010. They chose the Shriners Hospital because it’s near and dear to their hearts. Ericka, who was born with clubfoot, spent time there as a child.
The first $50,000 the EWF raised was to sponsor an inpatient room at the new Shriner's Hospital campus. Now the foundation focuses on raising money for clubfoot patients and patients in need of prosthetics.
Bates said they didn’t know what to expect this year — their ninth year for the event — with the pandemic and then rain on the day of the 5K Family Fun Run at El Tapatio on Nov. 14, Ericka’s 30th birthday.
“Then to not only raise the money we would normally raise, but to end up raising more than we ever have in any other years, it's pretty amazing,” he said.
This was also the biggest year for the number of participants and sponsors, Bates said, and it all wouldn’t be possible without them.
“It's really all about the people that show up and run or walk every year,” he added. “We have so many people that come each and every year. We have several people that have been to all of the races we put on. And the sponsors, as well; what they donate to us, that allows us to put the race on.”
Bates said they are hoping to make their 10th event the biggest one yet.
“(We’re) just looking forward to seeing everybody out there next year,” he said. “And again, (we) just really appreciate everybody's support.”
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.