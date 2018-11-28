Try 1 month for 99¢

St. Francois County Clerk Mark Hedrick provided county commissioners with an update Tuesday on the progress regarding a recount of the Nov. 6 results in the county recorder of deeds race between long-time incumbent Steve Grider, a Democrat, who narrowly lost to his Republican opponent Jay Graf by a difference of 36 votes.

Grider, who has held the position of St. Francois County’s recorder of deeds for 31 years, filed a document on the afternoon of Nov. 13 asking the circuit court to perform a recount.

When contacted later that evening, Grider explained his reasoning for requesting the recount, saying, "This way I'll know for sure. Otherwise I'll always be guessing. I thank everybody for their support and I just felt like I owed it to everybody to find out for sure."

At the Tuesday county commissioner’s meeting County Clerk Hedrick announced that the recount process would begin the next morning at 9 a.m.

“We have two people assigned by the judge from each of the candidates,” Hedrick said. “They will be the ones that will be doing it. My office staff will assist with it. We have an individual coming from the company that we got the machines from and programs them. As ordered by the judge, he will run the ballots through the machine that will only be set for the one race.

“The machine will also kick out any ballot that is an undervote — that means there’s no vote for that race; and an overvote — which means there was more than one candidate voted for, they voted for both. Then those will be reviewed by those people to see if there was a vote for any candidate — it will be a hand count — only those, except for Bismarck.

“Bismarck is totally going to be a hand recount of every ballot. All the other precincts will be by machine except for the undervotes and overvotes. The only reason Bismarck is being handled differently is because of a rumor, but the judge ordered it and didn’t think it was out of line to do that. Actually, [Steve Grider] had requested to do every precinct in the initial filing, but then he backed off of that and said only the Bismarck precinct.”

According to Hedrick, once the recount is concluded, all the results will be placed on a sheet and signed off by the four people performing the recount and himself.

“It will be delivered to the judge and the judge will make the final decision on the election,” he said.

Earlier in the meeting, County Clerk-Elect Kevin Engler thanked Hedrick for working with him to ensure a smooth transition when he takes over the position from him in January. Hedrick chose not to run for reelection this year, having decided months ago to retire instead.

“I wanted to comment that I’ve been working with Mark this past couple of weeks — especially starting this week,” Engler said. “We’re working together to try to come up with some things that Mark thinks probably should have been changed in the past that we can move forward with. We interviewed people for a couple of positions. He’s been kind enough that, as people retired and have left over the past few months, instead of hiring for somebody else to be in charge of, to go ahead and wait until that transition had taken place. So, we’re doing that.

“We’re starting right away to get someone who we can start cross-training them with all the other positions. We will slowly gear up with the eventuality, like he said two weeks ago, that we will have a deputy clerk because I’m not as indispensable as Mark who showed up here every day and was never gone so he didn’t need a deputy. We may need a deputy at some point, so we’re going to work toward that, but we’re not going to do it all at once.”

Kevin Jenkins is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3614 or kjenkins@dailyjournalonline.com

