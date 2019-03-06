A St. Francois County man has been arrested and charged with tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution in Washington County.
Eric Phillips, 51, of Bismarck, has been charged with felony tampering or attempt to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution, domestic assault in the third degree, and misdemeanor trespass in the first degree.
According to the probable cause statement written by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Phillips went to the home of his son’s alleged victim in Washington County on Feb. 24. While at her home, he made several statements to her in reference to a pending criminal case where she is the victim and his son, Paul Phillips, is the suspect.
The court documents state that Eric continued to tell the woman that she was lying about what Paul had done and that she needed to go to the jail, tell the truth, and get him out.
According to the report, the woman repeatedly asked Eric to leave, but he refused. When she tried to leave the house with a friend, Eric physically pulled her out of the vehicle.
The victim later stated that she believed that Eric may cause her additional harm and would be applying for an order of protection.
Eric Phillips is currently being held at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is to have no contact with the victim.
According to court records, in May of 2017, Paul Phillips, then age 26, was arrested and charged with felony statutory sodomy in the first degree, child molestation in the first degree, three counts of statutory sodomy in the second degree, four counts of statutory rape in the second degree, and two counts of incest.
Paul Phillips is still being held at the Washington County Jail. His bond is $130,000.
According to the 2017 probable cause statement by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Paul committed multiple sexual acts with a girl between the years 2008 and 2013. The document states that the alleged crimes began with Paul touching the girl when she was between the ages of 8 and 13 and he was between the ages of 17 and 22.
Then, according to the document, Paul had sex with the girl on four separate occasions in 2015 and 2016 when he was 24 and 25 years old and she was a teenager. In addition, statutory sodomy charges were filed due to repeated various other sex acts occurring over the five-year span.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.