Red Cross announces area blood drives

The American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up this June to encourage people across the country to Give Blood to Give Time and help ensure loved ones have the strength and support they need as they undergo cancer treatment.

The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for eligible donors in the area to make an appointment now to give platelets to ensure critical patient needs are met. Platelets, the clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment, must be transfused within five days of donation and, therefore, are always in great demand.

To schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment, visit GiveBloodToGiveTime.org. As a special thank-you, those who come to donate through June 13 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Bloomsdale

June 11: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 175 Jersey Lane

Farmington

June 4: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

June 10: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd.

