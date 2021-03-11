Red Cross announces local blood drives

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.

Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s life-saving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 15-31 include:

Bonne Terre

March 23-24: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., UniTec Career Center, 7163 Raider Rd.

Desloge

March 25: 2-6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant St.

Farmington

March 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty St.

March 23: 2-6 p.m., First Steps Church of God, 306 N Carleton St.

Leadwood