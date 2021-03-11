 Skip to main content
Red Cross announces local blood drives
Red Cross announces local blood drives

  • Updated
March is Red Cross Month, and the Red Cross is celebrating blood, platelet and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic. 

 American Red Cross

More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.

Schedule a blood donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In thanks for being a vital part of the organization’s life-saving mission, all who come to give March 15-26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 15-31 include:

Bonne Terre

  • March 23-24: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., UniTec Career Center, 7163 Raider Rd.

Desloge

  • March 25: 2-6 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant St.

Farmington

  • March 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty St.
  • March 23: 2-6 p.m., First Steps Church of God, 306 N Carleton St.

Leadwood

  • March 24: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Leadwood Fire Protection District, 1101 Mills St.

Potosi

  • March 25: 2-6 p.m., Potosi Elementary School, 205 Highway P
