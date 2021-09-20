 Skip to main content
Red Cross asks for donations
Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations

 American Red Cross

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving.

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Those who are 17 years old (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Bonne Terre

Sept. 29: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Rd.

Desloge

Sept. 20: 2-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 411 N Harding St.

Farmington

Sept. 21: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty

Sept. 24: noon-6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Rd.

Sept. 26: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton

Park Hills

Sept. 24: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Dr.

Sept. 28: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., West County Elementary School, 625 Chariton Ave.

