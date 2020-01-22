{{featured_button_text}}
Chamber Blood Drive set for Thursday

The American Red Cross says there is a critical need for type O blood.

 File photo

The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.

O so needed

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O+ blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O- blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Local blood donation opportunities

  • Jan. 23, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Washington County Memorial Hospital, 300 Health Way, Potosi
  • Jan. 27, 2-7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A St., Farmington
  • Jan. 28, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Bloomsdale Elementary School, 6279 US Highway 61
  • Jan. 30, 2-7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
  • Feb. 7, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Farmington High School, 1 Black Knight Dr., Farmington
  • Feb. 10, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Washington County Library, 235 East High St., Potosi
  • Feb. 13, 1:30-6 p.m., Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, 1131 North Desloge Dr., Desloge
  • Feb. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste. Genevieve Dr.

Help replenish the blood supply

Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. Shortfalls in donations can cause delays in essential medical care for patients like 12-year-old Dagan Hawkins.

Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in November, Dagan has required platelet and blood transfusions during his cancer treatments. “There was a time when they needed to have blood products delivered from another hospital because they were unavailable there,” said Dustin Hawkins, Dagan’s father.

Donors of all blood types – especially types O+ and O-  – are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

