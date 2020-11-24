Red Cross encourages blood donation this holiday season

The American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to remind people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation. Health emergencies don’t pause for a pandemic or holiday celebrations.
The Red Cross needs the help of blood donors across the country now to ensure patients continue to have access to lifesaving blood.
As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply – including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus. Increased hospitalization of patients with coronavirus this fall and winter has caused the Red Cross to distribute a record number of COVID-19 plasma products to hospitals treating patients who are battling the virus.
This holiday season, Martina McBride is reaching out to country music fans and all eligible individuals, “If nobody has ever asked you to give blood before, I’m asking you to give blood – especially during this trying time.”
As a thank-you for helping meet the need for blood donations from Nov.15 through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering blood, platelet and plasma donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane, to enable a lucky winner to enjoy socially distanced celebrations with family and friends this holiday season. The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend towards propane.
“Through our SuburbanCares initiative, giving back to our local communities is a top priority, and what better way to do that than to donate blood. Suburban is delighted to sponsor a Propane Experience Giveaway to help motivate more people to give the gift of life this holiday season,” said Nandini Sankara, spokesperson for Suburban Propane.
Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Blood donation safety precautions
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Dec. 15:
Bonne Terre
Nov. 30: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Rd.
Dec. 10: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Ave.
Dec. 11: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 20 Park Ave.
Dec. 15: 2:30-6:30 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe St.
Desloge
Dec. 2: 2-7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
Dec. 3: 2-7 p.m., United Methodist Church - Desloge, 800 S. Grant
Farmington
Dec. 1: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty
Dec. 4: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Farmington Public Library, 101 N. A Street
Dec. 4: noon-6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Rd.
Dec. 11: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A St.
Park Hills
Dec. 11: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Dr.
