Red Cross makes appeal for blood donation

The American Red Cross is urging all who are healthy to schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 16-June 12:
Bonne Terre: May 19, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe St.
Desloge: May 27, 2-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 800 S. Grant St.
Farmington: May 18, 1-6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd.; May 28, noon-6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Rd.; May 28, 1-6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch Blvd.; June 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty St.; June 3, 1-6 p.m., St Francois County Ambulance District, 820 Electric St.; June 4, noon-6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Rd.; June 10, 1-6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.