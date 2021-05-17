Red Cross makes appeal for blood donation

The American Red Cross is urging all who are healthy to schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.