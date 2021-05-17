 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Cross makes appeal for blood donation
0 comments
top story

Red Cross makes appeal for blood donation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local blood drives planned

Those who have received COVID-19 vaccinations can still give blood, according to the American Red Cross, as long as they can provide the vaccine manufacturer's name and are feeling well.

 American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is urging all who are healthy to schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 16-June 12:

Bonne Terre: May 19, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe St.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Desloge: May 27, 2-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 800 S. Grant St.

Farmington: May 18, 1-6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd.; May 28, noon-6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Rd.; May 28, 1-6 p.m., Culvers, 525 W. Karsch Blvd.; June 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Parkland Health Center, 1101 West Liberty St.; June 3, 1-6 p.m., St Francois County Ambulance District, 820 Electric St.; June 4, noon-6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Rd.; June 10, 1-6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Powerline meeting draws 200
Local News

Powerline meeting draws 200

  • Updated

Ste. Genevieve County landowners and other interested residents turned out for a public meeting concerning the controversies around a proposed…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News