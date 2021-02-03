 Skip to main content
Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic
Red Cross urges blood donation to maintain supply amid pandemic

The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year the pandemic adds in another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-15

St. Francois County

Feb. 5: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.

Feb. 5: noon - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

Ste. Genevieve County

Feb. 11: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste. Genevieve Dr.

