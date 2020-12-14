Red Cross urges blood donations

Dec. 18: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hefner Furniture & Appliance, 4850 US 67

Ste. Genevieve

Dec. 17: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital, 800 Ste. Genevieve Dr.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies now through the Spring 2021. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.