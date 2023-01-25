'Red Out' games get hearts racing for heart health awareness

The Farmington Knights and North County Raiders kicked off their annual fundraising competition for the American Heart Association (AHA) at the "Red Out" basketball games at Farmington High School on Friday night.

Fundraising at the schools will continue through Feb. 28. Jen Rogers, senior youth market director for AHA, said that Farmington and North County High Schools and the community raised more than $28,000 for the AHA last year.

Rogers explained that Friday night's games marked the 10th year of the schools working with the AHA in raising money.

"They'll do different fundraising activities. They'll sell the T-shirts, which will still be available all through the month of February to signify the 10th anniversary," she said. "The kids might sell raffle tickets or do different activities to raise some donations, like holding a miracle minute at football and basketball games and things like that. It's a competition and whoever wins gets a trophy for the year."

Rogers noted that the annual fundraising competition is unique and not seen in other areas.

"This is a one-of-a-kind event in our region, which is a 13-state region," she said. "So we've kind of just grown it over the years, and now it's not just the two high schools competing; we've brought the whole district in where the elementary schools get involved as well.

"It's just three weeks of really educating the students and, hopefully, their parents about heart health, CPR, and signs of stroke, and different ways of promoting that and bringing that info into their homes," said Rogers. "And if they can, they raise donations to help support our mission."

The "Red Out" games began at 4:30 p.m. with the boys' freshman basketball game.

During the games, Farmington student nursing volunteers set up tables to hold CPR demonstrations, hand out educational materials, and give away items to help promote heart health awareness. Rogers said the education table was new this year but could be something they continue to have going forward.

"This might be something that we start doing every year," she said. "It's just more of a resource to the community to get the word out about how important it is to know CPR and learn CPR, and also understand what a stroke looks like. The faster you get someone [having a stroke] help, the after-effects of the stroke can be minimized."

The junior varsity game ended with Farmington claiming victory over North County, 45-40. The Farmington Unified Basketball team hit the court for a quick scrimmage game before the recognition of the heart ambassador and notable donors.

At 7:15 p.m., a presentation featured Charlene Bullock, who consistently donates more to the Heart Walk than any single person each year. This year Bullock raised more than $2,000 for the cause.

Bullock was joined by Landon Johnson, the 2023 heart ambassador of the St. Francois County Walk to Tackle Heart Disease, along with his parents; and school district and AHA officials. The cheerleaders, band, and choir, along with spectators and others, wore red "Excuse Me While I Save Lives" T-shirts.

Johnson, a Farmington senior who plays basketball and baseball, waved to the crowd as the game announcer recounted Johnson's experience with heart issues.

"When Landon was 9, he was diagnosed with third-degree heart block or complete heart block," the announcer said. "He had surgery in the spring of 2014, where he received a pacemaker. His pacemaker hasn't stopped him from enjoying year-round sports."

During halftime, Rogers said attendees participated in the "Miracle Minute" pass-the-hat in the stands.

She said the Miracle Minute is when students from both districts have a minute to race around the stands with money-collecting buckets, which are then pooled. After students representing each school completed a basketball relay on the floor, the winner gets to add the Miracle Minute money to their own fundraising bottom line.

Friday night's varsity "Red Out" game ended with North County taking the win over Farmington. The final score was 74-61.

Ashley Davis of Parkland Health Center said the hospital was proud to be the main sponsor of the Red Out Games.

"Parkland Health Center is happy to sponsor this once again, and we appreciate the community's support in raising awareness and funds for heart health awareness," Davis said.

Rogers said she wanted to remind everyone that Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day.

"So wear your red when you go out in public or to work or wherever and just spread awareness about heart disease," she said.

The fundraising by the two school districts and the community will continue until Feb. 28. The winning school district with the biggest totals will be announced in March.