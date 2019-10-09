{{featured_button_text}}
MacKenzie Reeves of Park Hills is a semi-finalist for the CRU Dance cover model. 

She was chosen for their top 12 finalists. Hundreds of dancers entered this competition on Facebook. She is now the only one from this side of the state to make it to the top 12.

She is a dancer at O'Dell's Dance Studio in Desloge. She is a fifth grader at West Elementary School. 

The winner will be announced Friday. If there is a tie, the candidate with the most likes will win. 

